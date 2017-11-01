Gombe organises council of health meeting

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

A two-day council of health meeting aimed at addressing challenges in the sector has been organised by the Gombe State Ministry of Health.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Hajiya Laraba Kawu, in an opening remark, on Wednesday, said the meeting brought together all stakeholders to discuss health related issues with a view to finding solutions to challenges in order to enhance service delivery.

Kawu said far-reaching resolutions are expected to be arrived at during the meeting which would be forwarded to government for consideration and implementation.

While restating the commitment of government to enhance healthcare delivery, she urged participants at the meeting to initiate workable ideas that would further boost healthcare system delivery in the state.

Giving an overview of the meeting, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry, Mallam Abdu Usman, said the council is a replica of the National Council of Health but tailored to suit the health needs of the state.

Usman said participants were expected to discuss health related issues that have direct bearing on the state.

He gave the names of members of the state council on health to include among others, state Commissioner of Health as chairman, all local government chairmen, Committee Chairman on Health at the state assembly, development partners as well as traditional rulers.

The theme for the 2-day meeting is: “Strengthening Health Care Financing in Gombe State to Support Universal Health Coverage”.

The meeting equally has sub themes including, ending all preventable deaths from pneumonia and review of the one functional Primary Health Care centre per ward initiative.

Participants were expected to submit memos during the first day which would be discussed before a communique is drawn on the second day.

Participants at the meeting maintained that without adequate financing, any strategic plan initiated towards enhancing the health sector was bound to fail.