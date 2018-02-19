Gombe NLC celebrates 40th anniversary

Ali Abare, Gombe

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Gombe State, has outlined activities put in place to mark the 40th anniversary of the union.

In a chat with Daily Sun, on Tuesday, state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Haruna Kamara, disclosed that as part of activities lined for the event, the union would visit the Nigerian Prison to donate relief materials as well as secure the release of some inmates.

“We are also expect to visit hospitals in conjunction with medical professionals to assist less privileged patients,” he said.

Kamara disclosed that important dignitaries from both within and outside the state would converge to witness the event, with a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed to serve as chairman of the event.

The two-day event is expected to kick off by 9:00a.m. on Wednesday, at the Pantami Township Stadium with Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo at special guest of honour.