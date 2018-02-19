The Sun News
Home / National / Gombe NLC celebrates 40th anniversary

Gombe NLC celebrates 40th anniversary

— 19th February 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Gombe State, has outlined activities put in place to mark the 40th anniversary of the union.

In a chat with Daily Sun, on Tuesday,  state chairman of the NLC,  Comrade Haruna Kamara, disclosed that as part of activities lined for the event, the union would visit the Nigerian Prison to donate relief materials as well as secure the release of some inmates.

“We are also expect to visit hospitals in conjunction with medical professionals to assist less privileged patients,” he said.

Kamara disclosed that important dignitaries from both within and outside the state would converge to witness the event, with a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed  to serve as chairman of the event.

The two-day event is expected to kick off by 9:00a.m. on Wednesday, at the Pantami Township Stadium with Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo  at special guest of honour.

Latest

HAPPENING NOW: Interior minister meets IGP Idris, top police brass in Abuja

— 21st February 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau, is currently  meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and top senior police officers at the Force Headquarters, in Abuja. It was gathered that the aim of the meeting is to curb illegal weapons which IGP Idris said was becoming alarming in the country…

  • We’ve not relented in our fight against corruption, says Buhari

    — 21st February 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola President Muhammadu Buhari says his government has not changed course in its fight against corruption, pointing out that transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility and timely delivery of goods and services are key factors in the fight against corruption. President Buhari made the remarks, on Tuesday, while flagging-off the Adamawa state Anti-Corrupt Summit,…

  • I slept with 1,400 girls, impregnated 600 in 6 African countries, French tourist recounts

    — 21st February 2018

    Simon Ateba, Washington D.C. (TodayNewsAfrica) A French tourist has admitted impregnating more than 600 women in six African countries within two years. Forty-year old Jean Michel made the revelation on an online news site “Africa24”. The six countries included Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Ghana and Guinea. Why it matters:  Many Africans see all westerners…

  • FAAC disbursements hit N6.41tr in 2017

    — 21st February 2018

    …A’Ibom gets highest shares, Osun least Uche Usim, (Abuja); Adewale Sanyaolu The three tiers of government shared a total of N6.418 trillion in 2017 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). The figure  represents an increase of 25.8 per cent  and 6.8 per cent when compared to total disbursements of N5.1 trillion and N6.011 trillion shared…

  • Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy

    — 21st February 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian High Commissioner to The Gambia, Oluwasegun Ibidapo-Obe, has said the opening up of direct flight between Lagos and Banjul by Air Peace would go a long way in strengthening bilateral trade relations in both countries.  Ibidapo-Obe, who spoke at a ceremony in Banjul to mark the airline’s Lagos-Banjul inaugural flight lamented…

