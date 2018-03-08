The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Gombe lawmaker donates N2m to enable communities access project facility
8th March 2018 - Obasanjo, Ogbe to flag off agric program in Maiduguri
8th March 2018 - Police in Gombe issue 21-day ultimatum to surrender illegal weapons
8th March 2018 - Saudi woman starts working at gas station
8th March 2018 - International Women’s Day: EU canvasses equality of men, women
8th March 2018 - Plateau officials, people welcome Buhari at airport
8th March 2018 - Indonesia seeks cooperation with FG’s to buy more crude oil
8th March 2018 - Akwe-Doma’s death a monumental loss – Al-Makura
8th March 2018 - Two dead in renewed attacks on Taraba villages
8th March 2018 - Embattled White House promises quick tariff decision
Home / National / Gombe lawmaker donates N2m to enable communities access project facility

Gombe lawmaker donates N2m to enable communities access project facility

— 8th March 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

A lawmaker, Rambi Ibrahim Ayala, representing Billiri East Constituency at the Gombe State House of Assembly, has donated N2 million as 10 percent mandatory contribution to enable two communities access funds from the Gombe State Agency for Community Development to execute projects.

Ayala presented a cheque for the money on behalf of Hope Spring International to Killasuwa and Kelna communities both located in Balanga Local Government Area, on Thursday.

The donation, the lawmaker said, was to enable the two communities pay 10 percent to the GSACD for the construction of an examination hall at Government Day Secondary School Kelna and the provision of water and clinic in Killasuwa as required by the agency.

Speaking during the presentation of the cheque, Ayala said Hope Spring International is poised to assist communities especially on issues that need assistance in the area of poverty reduction, education, water and healthcare service.

He disclosed that more communities in the state were going to benefit from the gesture of the HSI across the state,  urging leaders of the two communities to justify the confidence reposed on them  to ensure that the money are properly utilised.

Ayala commended the government for establishing the agency to cater for needs of the less privileged in the state and promised to advocate for intervention from donor agencies for the development of communities in rural areas.

In his speech, District Head of the area, Hashimu Ibrahim Manager, expressed gratitude over the gesture from HIS for identifying with the communities.

The royal father said the people are always ready to support programmes aimed at uplifting their living standards.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gombe lawmaker donates N2m to enable communities access project facility

— 8th March 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe A lawmaker, Rambi Ibrahim Ayala, representing Billiri East Constituency at the Gombe State House of Assembly, has donated N2 million as 10 percent mandatory contribution to enable two communities access funds from the Gombe State Agency for Community Development to execute projects. Ayala presented a cheque for the money on behalf of…

  • Obasanjo, Ogbe to flag off agric program in Maiduguri

    — 8th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Minister of Agriculture Chief Audu Ogbe, with three governors from the northeast, are expected in Maiduguri Thursday to flag off the third phase of Zero Hunger, a Special Agricultural Programme to boost food production in Nigeria. The former President will be arriving in Maiduguri by noon and will…

  • Police in Gombe issue 21-day ultimatum to surrender illegal weapons

    — 8th March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe The Gombe State Police Command has issued a 21-day ultimatum to persons possessing illegal firearms, weapons and ammunitions in Gombe State to surrender them to authorities. State Commissioner of Police Shina Tahiru Olukolu disclosed this while paying a ‘Thank-You’ visit to the secretariat of the Gombe State Correspondents’ Chapel on Thursday. CP…

  • International Women’s Day: EU canvasses equality of men, women

    — 8th March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja As the world marks the International Women’s Day, the European Union (EU) has canvassed the equality of men and women around the world. The EU’s position was contained in a statement jointly signed in Brussels and made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja, by the Delegation of the EU to Nigeria and…

  • Plateau officials, people welcome Buhari at airport

    — 8th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong has arrived at the Yakubu Gowon Airport ahead of a two-day working visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state. Lalong, who arrived the Airport at about 10:18am accompanied by his Deputy Sonny Tyoden, and Chief of StaffJohn Dafan, expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations. Daily…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share