Gombe lawmaker donates N2m to enable communities access project facility

Ali Abare, Gombe

A lawmaker, Rambi Ibrahim Ayala, representing Billiri East Constituency at the Gombe State House of Assembly, has donated N2 million as 10 percent mandatory contribution to enable two communities access funds from the Gombe State Agency for Community Development to execute projects.

Ayala presented a cheque for the money on behalf of Hope Spring International to Killasuwa and Kelna communities both located in Balanga Local Government Area, on Thursday.

The donation, the lawmaker said, was to enable the two communities pay 10 percent to the GSACD for the construction of an examination hall at Government Day Secondary School Kelna and the provision of water and clinic in Killasuwa as required by the agency.

Speaking during the presentation of the cheque, Ayala said Hope Spring International is poised to assist communities especially on issues that need assistance in the area of poverty reduction, education, water and healthcare service.

He disclosed that more communities in the state were going to benefit from the gesture of the HSI across the state, urging leaders of the two communities to justify the confidence reposed on them to ensure that the money are properly utilised.

Ayala commended the government for establishing the agency to cater for needs of the less privileged in the state and promised to advocate for intervention from donor agencies for the development of communities in rural areas.

In his speech, District Head of the area, Hashimu Ibrahim Manager, expressed gratitude over the gesture from HIS for identifying with the communities.

The royal father said the people are always ready to support programmes aimed at uplifting their living standards.