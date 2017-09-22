Gombe health workers join nationwide strike

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Health workers at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, have joined their colleagues on indefinite strike action to press home their demands.

The workers, under the umbrella of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), made known their intention in a statement issued by the branch Publicity Secretary, Bello Idris, on Thursday.

In the statement, a copy of which was made available to Daily Sun, the health workers at the FTH Gombe said they were proceeding on indefinite strike with immediate effect until all their demands over which they had been negotiating since 2012 have been met.

The workers accused the Federal Ministry of Health for allegedly frustrating the implementation of a court judgement JOHESU secured in its favour in 2013 on the skipping of CONHESS 10.

“The Federal Ministry of Health has been frustrating the implementation of the court judgements by introducing same scale promotion,” the statement added.

The workers said they were seeking for the Federal Government to, among other issues, adjust the CONHESS salary as was done for medical doctors since January 2014, abolish scale to scale promotion, grant autonomy for teaching hospitals as well as review the retirement age from 60-65 years as obtained in the tertiary education sector.