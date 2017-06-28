The Sun News
Gombe: Group donates drugs, food items to hospital, prison

 Gombe: Group donates drugs, food items to hospital, prison

28th June 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

As part of efforts to contribute in the development of the state, a group, the Gombe Renaissance Initiative (GRI), has donated drugs worth thousands of Naira to the state’s Specialists Hospital as well as food items to inmates at the Gombe Main Prison.

 President of the GRI, Salisu Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen, in Gombe, on Wednesday.

Aliyu explained that the group, which was established by concerned indigenes of the state desirous of bringing much-needed development to the people, visited the hospital with a view to ascertaining the needs in the health sector following which GRI donated the drugs and delivery materials.

He said they also visited the state main prison facility and donated  food supplements and other needful items to the inmates, as part of the Sallah gesture, adding that GRI is a non-governmental organisation with the sole aim of giving back what Gombe State and its good citizens have given to members of the group.

“GRI is the brain-child of the bonafide indigenes of Gombe State who are driven by sheer altruism, after carefully studying the pervasive societal challenges facing Gombe State. Therefore, as a means of contributing our own quota to the development of the State, we decided to come together to form GRI,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu equally explained that the formation of GRI was a means to foster unity among the indigenes of Gombe State, create a well-deserved leadership development, as well as for the good citizens to be actively involved in developmental strides within Gombe State and delivering mutual assistance to the general populace.

He added further that it is also part of GRI’s objectives to intervene in the educational sector and to look at where the GRI can provide meaningful inputs in order to achieve first class education in Gombe State.

The president said that membership of the group is open to all good citizens of Gombe State irrespective of tribal, religious and gender sentiments.

“It is an open organisation to all the indigenes of Gombe who share the ideals and ideologies of GRI,” he said.

Aliyu then called on all well-meaning citizens of Gombe State to support the movement by joining hands to develop the  community.

