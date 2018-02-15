The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Gombe FRSC seeks collaboration to keep roads safe
15th February 2018 - Electric airplane start-up Eviation to enter service in 2021
15th February 2018 - Delta lawmakers demand improved power from BEDC
15th February 2018 - Taraba empowers 448 youths, women in skills acquisition scheme
15th February 2018 - AIB detains Delta airlines aircraft, crew at Lagos airport
15th February 2018 - Herdsmen killings: Ortom presents documents to indict Presidency, Defence Minister, IGP
15th February 2018 - Ogun to invoke Anti-Land Grabbing law to curb herdsmen/farmers clashes
15th February 2018 - Our fears for 2019 polls – PDP chair, Uche Secondus
15th February 2018 - Truck crushes three persons to death in Plateau
15th February 2018 - Gombe commissioner bags N’ East integrity award
Home / National / Gombe FRSC seeks collaboration to keep roads safe

Gombe FRSC seeks collaboration to keep roads safe

— 15th February 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

The Gombe State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has called on the members of the public to collaborate with the agency towards ensuring that roads in the state remain safe.

Sector Commander Gombe FRSC, Dr .Godwin Omika, made the call, in Gombe, on Thursday, while briefing newsmen as part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of FRSC in Nigeria.

Omika noted that among similar organisations established by the Federal Government nearly three decades ago, only the FRSC and National Orientation Agency made it this far.

“Many organisations and agencies that were established with FRSC have collapsed but we and the National Orientation Agency have made it.

“Our mandate is to reduce road crashes to the barest minimum as well as rescue those involve in a crash.

“Therefore I am calling on the general public to collaborate with us to enable us achieve our mandate,” he said.

According to him, the FRSC alone could do it, but with the help of the public, the rate of the road crashes will reduce.

Omika maintained further that the FRSC had been partnering with stakeholders like the National Union of Road Traffic Workers (NURTW) as well as sister agencies to ensure the safety of the roads.

He disclosed that the Gombe State Government had assisted the command in numerous ways which contributed to the success of the agency.

Omika continued, “I am appealing to members of the public to abide by the law, 90 per cent of the road crashes are avoidable.

“Always ensure that your vehicles are in perfect condition before embarking on a journey, let us kill crash before it kills us,“  he said.

As part of activities marking the anniversary, officers and men of the Command,   NURTW, Special Marshals in a motorcade, went round the major streets of Gombe with public address system sensitizing the public  on road safety.

It would continue on Friday and Sunday with the FRSC taking its campaign to worship centres in both Mosques and Churches to further sensitize the people the need to keep the roads safe.

Based on its line of activities,  the FRSC would hold a public lecture as well as interact with the public on Saturday to be followed with a novelty match between regular and special marshals.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gombe FRSC seeks collaboration to keep roads safe

— 15th February 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe The Gombe State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has called on the members of the public to collaborate with the agency towards ensuring that roads in the state remain safe. Sector Commander Gombe FRSC, Dr .Godwin Omika, made the call, in Gombe, on Thursday, while briefing newsmen as part…

  • Delta lawmakers demand improved power from BEDC

    — 15th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State House of Assembly has asked the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to enhance supply of electricity to communities in the state. Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Mr. Johnson Erijo, made the appeal in Benin when he led other members of the committee on an advocacy visit to…

  • Taraba empowers 448 youths, women in skills acquisition scheme

    — 15th February 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba Rescue Watch, in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Cooperatives, on Wednesday, distributed various empowerment materials to 448 youths and women who graduated from its skills acquisition scheme. Governor Darius Ishaku, while presenting the materials to the beneficiaries,  charged them to utilise the items to achieve self reliance. Governor Ishaku…

  • AIB detains Delta airlines aircraft, crew at Lagos airport

    — 15th February 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) says it has taken possession of Delta Airline Flight DL 55, an Airbus 330-200 aircraft and also prevented her crew from leaving the country following a breach of the Nigerian law. The AIB said Delta Air Lines, owners of the aircraft and the crew, failed to…

  • Herdsmen killings: Ortom presents documents to indict Presidency, Defence Minister, IGP

    — 15th February 2018

    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Wednesday, gave startling revelations to the Senate when he informed the lawmakers that the Presidency ignored several warnings before the mass killing of his people by herdsmen. The governor said this when he appeared before the joint Senate Committee on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence. He…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  sunonli[email protected]

Share