Gombe council bankrolls education of 37 girls, gives scorecards

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Authorities of Funakaye Local Government Area in Gombe State said they have taken over the sponsorship of 37 girls’ education in the state.

This includes their education through their secondary education from junior to senior secondary school.

Chairman of the council, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf, disclosed this in Bajoga, headquarters of the Lcouncil, on Thursday, while reviewing the activities of the council in the past 10 months.

Yusuf lamented that in spite of the fact that there is a Federal Government Girls College located in the area, indigenes of the council always find it hard to be admitted there. Hence, the decision by the council to sponsor the education of the girls.

Yusuf explained that the council has also donated 40 rooms to the newly-established Gombe State Polytechnic, in Bajoga, to serve as a Boy’s Hostel as well as purchased JAMB forms for less privileged.

In the area of health, he said the council repaired an ambulance grounded for years, renovated the cold store and took pro-active measures by supplying drugs in case of outbreaks of disease.

Yusuf also said within his 10 months in office, he had equally provided a central motor park and grain market in the area.

“We have decided to provide a conducive place for grain merchants because our people are predominantly farmers.

“People come from all over the country to purchase grains and even outside the countries like the neighboring Niger republic and Cameroon,” he said.

He also said that in the area of electrification, 64 poles destroyed by windstorm were replaced, with the council also purchasing a 500 KV generator now serving some villages.

Yusuf said four solar boreholes were rehabilitated within Bajoga town, while the earth dam in Wawa village was expanded for domestic activities.

“Initially they were using the earth dam for domestic activities at the same time drinking.

“Now we have allocated a water tanker to be supplying drinking water twice daily to the community,” he said.

The chairman also said, in the area of agriculture, they have repaired four tractors which the council allocate to serve those in need at affordable price. He also said that the council, in collaboration with the state government, embarked on the construction of 8.8km township roads out of which five kilometers was successfully completed.

He attributed his success to the support given to him by Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo as well as cooperation of his council members.