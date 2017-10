From: Ali Abare, Gombe

The Correspondents’ Chapel, in Gombe State, has lost one of its members to the cold hands of death.

Daniel Nyam Gwash, veteran journalist and state correspondent for the Jos-based Standard newspaper died early, on Thursday morning, at the Ola Hospital, in Jos.

Recently, the late Gwash underwent a surgery on one his eyes before being hospitalised for an undisclosed ailment.

He left behind a wife and several children.