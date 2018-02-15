Gombe commissioner bags N’ East integrity award

Ali Abare, Gombe

Gombe State Commissioner for Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Development, Alhaji Bakura Mohammed, has been recognised for the Service Ambassador, Integrity and Stewardship award from the North East by the Save and Serve Humanity.

SSH is an organisation committed to democratic ideals, good governance and servant leadership in the country.

Presenting the award, in Gombe, on Thursday, Executive Director, Save and Serve Humanity, Abubakar Oyilo, said the award was in recognition of the commissioner’s laudable achievements, particularly in the area of rural electrification.

Oyilo commended the commissioner for ‘his meticulous handling of funds in his control’ as well as delivering effective basic rural electrification policies that brought rapid socio-economic development to the people.

He disclosed that Mohammed was singled out for the award after an independent assessment conducted by the Save and Serve Humanity across various state Energy Ministries in the North east region.

Oyilo further commended the commissioner’s ethical and operational leadership.

“It’s with great delight that we announce that you came tops in terms of your performance, public accessibility, servicom compliance, commitment to state government transformation agenda, attitude against corruption and obedient to the rule of law among other indices,” Oyilo said.

He further commended the commissioner for “guiding the policies of the system right, building on the Federal and state government agenda for free and affordable qualitative rural electrification that brings economic development”.

Responding, Mohammed attributed the success of his department to team work.

“I am very delighted to receive this award, my success as the Commissioner of Energy and Solid Mineral Development was as a result of team work,” he declared.

Mohammed added that he accepted the award with a promise to further serve the state and the country at large unconditionally.