Home / National / Gombe businessman to spend 6 months in jail over N23.5m fraud

Gombe businessman to spend 6 months in jail over N23.5m fraud

— 24th November 2017

 

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Gombe zonal office, said it has secured the conviction of one Muhammad Abubakar Mubi to six months imprisonment.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on the website of the agency monitored, in Gombe, on Friday.

Mubi was said to have appeared before Justice M. J. Umar of the Federal High Court, Gombe on a one count charge bordering on Obtaining Money by False Pretence.

According to the statement, Mubi, the managing director of A. M. Global Energy Limited with offices in Lagos and Kaduna was arrested sometime in 2012 following a complaint by one Bello Muhammad Malala of Ashaka Cement Gombe.

Malala had alleged that in 2009, one Hassan Zankan introduced him to the convict who offered to supply him with 20 trailer load of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) at the rate of N62 per litre, totaling N23.5m. Up till the time he submitted his complaint no product was supplied, while all efforts to recover his money were futile.

The count read, “That you Muhammed Mubi between 28th April, 2010 and 1st June, 2010 at Gombe, Gombe State within the Federal High Court of Gombe Judicial Division did fraudulently convert the sum of Seventeen Million Seven Hundred Thousand Naira belonging to one Bello Muhammad Malala by posing as a person capable of selling Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) to your own use, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 383 (1) and 390 of the Criminal Code Act”.

The EFCC said the accused pleaded guilty to the charge after which the prosecution counsel, O. Israel urged the court to convict him and sentence him accordingly.

In his judgment, Justice Umar convicted and sentenced Mubi to six months imprisonment without any option of fine.

