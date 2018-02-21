Gombe Assembly increases councils budget by 10%

Ali Abare, Gombe

The Gombe State House of Assembly has passed into law the 2018 Appropriation Bill amounting to N34.6 billion for 11 local government councils in the state.

This represents a 10 percent increase over the initial as N31. 5 presented by the Executive arm of government.

The passage followed the adoption of recommendations contained in a report of the House Committee on Appropriation presented on the floor of the assembly on Wednesday.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the committee, Solomon Phillip Jissimah, said the committee increased the size of the budget to adequately carter for some rural roads and other infrastructural projects that were either not funded or under-funded in the initial submission.

Jissimah explained that the estimate comprised of a capital expenditure of N8,575,868,355.00 and recurrent expenditure of N26,099,741,500.63 which will be funded with a total revenue of N31,912,378,647.41 and a deficit of N2,763,231,208.22.

After exhaustive deliberations, the Assembly adopted and approved the budget size and other recommendations of the committee.

Speaker of the Assembly, Nasiru Abubakar Nono commended the committee for timely completion of its assignment and called on the councils to be prudent as well as adhere to the financial regulations while implementing the approved 2018 budget.