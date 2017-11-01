Gombe APC stalwart urges Buhari to appoint credible persons into NEDC

From: Ali Abare , Gombe.

A front line politician and 2019 guber aspirant in Gombe State, Alhaji Abubakar Mua’zu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint only people of proven integrity to manage the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Mua’zu gave the advice, on Wednesday, in a chat with newsmen.

He applauded the president for the prompt signing into law of the bill establishing the commission.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart noted that it was important for the president to look out for men and women with integrity, experience and excellent record of accomplishment for speedy development of the region devastated by Boko Haram insurgency.

Said he, “Appointing people with proven integrity will not only help in boosting the economy of the zone but it will also help in addressing the current challenges facing the region for the benefit of all”, he said.

Mua’zu further advised the President not to appoint persons whose names had been mentioned in any scandal, unless he or she has been cleared by the court or a board of inquiry.

“This is one of the most wonderful development to the people of the entire north, especially the north east. The President has demonstrated his love and interest in ensuring rebuilding the region, he started by tackling the problem of insurgency and now a commission to rebuild the states in the region, this is indeed commendable.” He added.

The APC gubernatorial hopeful also urged all stakeholders in the region to pray and support the NEDC in ensuring that it succeed in the task ahead of it.