CONGRESS

Gombe APC group tasks party on fair Congress

— 24th April 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

Ahead of the scheduled congress to be held by the All Progressives Congress (APC), a group of the party in Gombe State, APC Adalchi Advocacy, has called for the setting up of ‘neutral committees’ to conduct the party’s congress towards ensuring justice for all members.

Leader of the group, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, a former gubernatorial aspirant, made the call, on Tuesday, shortly after holding a town hall meeting to sensitize members ahead of the congress.

While urging supporters and members of the party not to allow themselves to be used by ‘selfish politicians’, Abubakar said it had become necessary to sensitise members ahead the congress so that only credible leaders are elected.

He warned that there were politicians who don’t have the interest of the APC at heart, working to sell out the party preparatory to the scheduled May party congress.

“We hope that a neutral committee will be set up at all levels to conduct congresses so that there will be justice to all members of the party.

” Even though the time table has been released and its close, the Adalchi Advocacy forum still insists that the constitutional provision of the APC should be strictly adhered to in the conduct of the congress as directed by INEC,” he said.

The group maintained that the APC congress should be conducted in compliance with the guidelines of the party as enshrined in its constitution.

“It’s not just to replace a vacancy as implied by the letter of the National Secretary, which he sent to INEC. Any attempt to conduct a congress that is not in compliance with our constitution and as directed by INEC would not be accepted,” Abubakar warned.

Abubakar also advised the congress committee to start selling Aspiration Forms to interested party members and to provide it to all members of the party including the outgoing officials who are interested in re-contesting.

He called on members of the party in the state as well as across the country, to avoid political violence during and after the congress, stressing that, “2019/is a project of hope which will ensure an all-inclusive governance, unity and progress of the party to win the general election.”

He also urged the party members in the state and country at large to avoid political violence during and after the congresses to live above board and put the interest of the party above any other interest.

He also urged the party members in the state and country at large to avoid political violence during and after the congresses to live above board and put the interest of the party above any other interest.

Aliyu said that  2019’, is a project of hope which will ensure an all-inclusive governance, unity and progress of the party to win the general election

