Gombe airlifts 1,800 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Gombe State has so far airlifted 1,800 of its intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2017 pilgrimage.

The state’s Amirul Hajj, Amb. Haruna Garba, disclosed this to journalists, on Tuesday.

Garba said that the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board commenced the airlifting of intending pilgrims to the holy land from 1st August 2017 has so far airlifted 1,800 intending pilgrims via 6 aircrafts to Saudi Arabia.

He disclosed that the remaining 300 pilgrims from the state would be airlifted to today.

While noting that the board has put in place essential services that would ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, the Amirul Hajj however warned intending pilgrims not to carry banned items in their luggage, stressing that the state government would not encourage the breakdown of law and order.

“Prospective pilgrims should remember that they are individually and collectively representing Nigeria and Gombe State in particular and should present themselves as good ambassadors,” he said.

He also advised them to ensure they abide by all the rules and regulations for a successful and acceptable hajj by Allah and urged them to be good ambassadors and prayerful for the state and the county at large while in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I urge you to be worthy ambassadors of Gombe State and our great country Nigeria by exhibiting high sense of responsibility and dedication to the Almighty Allah.

“You should pray for peace, unity, and prosperity of Gombe State in

particular and the county in general and i urge you not to engage in rioting, demonstration or disobedience or

disregard to constituted authorities”, he said.

He explained that a befitting accommodation that is located close to the holy Mosque in Makkah has been secured for the pilgrims.