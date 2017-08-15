The Sun News
Gombe airlifts 1,800 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

Gombe airlifts 1,800 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

— 15th August 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Gombe State has so far airlifted 1,800 of its intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2017 pilgrimage.

The state’s Amirul Hajj, Amb. Haruna Garba, disclosed this to journalists, on Tuesday.

Garba said that the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board commenced the airlifting of intending pilgrims to the holy land  from 1st August 2017 has so far airlifted 1,800  intending pilgrims via 6 aircrafts to Saudi Arabia.

He disclosed that the remaining 300 pilgrims from the state would be airlifted to today.

  While noting that the board has put in place essential services that would ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, the Amirul Hajj however warned intending pilgrims not to carry banned items in their luggage, stressing that the state government would not encourage the breakdown of law and order.

“Prospective pilgrims should remember that they are individually and collectively representing Nigeria and Gombe State in particular and should present themselves as good ambassadors,” he said.

He also advised them to ensure they abide by all the rules and regulations for a successful and acceptable hajj by Allah and urged them to be good ambassadors and prayerful for the state and the county at large while in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I urge you to be worthy ambassadors of Gombe State and our great country Nigeria by exhibiting high sense of responsibility and dedication to the Almighty Allah.

“You should pray for peace, unity, and prosperity of Gombe State in

particular and the county in general and i urge you not to engage in rioting, demonstration or disobedience or

disregard to constituted authorities”, he said.

He explained that a befitting accommodation that is located close to the holy Mosque in Makkah has been secured for the pilgrims.
  1. myke oghene 15th August 2017 at 3:10 pm
    Nigerians are suffering and the federal/state governments waste resources sponsoring pilgrimages to other countries whereas religion is supposed to be a private affair. They are enriching other countries at the detriment of our country. when will Nigerian youths ever reason and work together for their own future? How can any right thinking youth fight the man “Charlie-boy” who is championing their cause simply because they collected stipends from rogues milking the country dry. This shows that Nigeria can never be united. The northwest has been the trouble shooter in Nigeria and should be extricated from the true Nigerians. All the other Zones must unit and fight the Northwest collectively. Enough is enough! They are the stumbling block against restructuring because parasitically they are “born to rule”

