Vincent Torgah made a brilliant opening 69 on the first day of Eko Challenge Cup at the Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate in Lagos, the new host venue of the West Africa Golf Tour.

The Ghanian, who eagled hole 6 par 5, leads the way by 3 shots after 18 holes, followed by Cameroonian Michel Bula Bula, the youngest player of the Tour and Nigeria’s Safiyanu both tied for second position with 1 over par 73.

Brice Mouckagni landed the ball into the bottom of the cup for eagle on the par-4 18th hole and tied in fourth position.

Torgah was the runner up at the FCT CLASSIC last week in Abuja and won the 2017 Order of Merit of the West Africa Golf Tour.

40 players are competing at the Eko Challenge Cup, a new tournament in the West Africa Golf Tour schedule, for prize money of US$ 25.000.

This is the first time ever the West Africa Golf Tour stops at Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate in Lagos, Nigeria, a world class golf course located in an unspoiled coastal forest with airways surrounded by a natural ecosystem.