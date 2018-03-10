The Sun News
Golf: Safiyanu wins Eko Challenge Cup in debut

Golf: Safiyanu wins Eko Challenge Cup in debut

10th March 2018

Mohammed Safiyanu entered the final round of Eko Challenge Cup two shots off the lead and took over Vincent Torgah, the leader of the second round, after playing 1 under on the first nine holes, with a birdie on par 5 hole 17. The Nigerian played a course par 72 while the Ghanian Torgah scored 3 over par 75 to finish second position.
Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate saw a bit of a roller coaster round, any time Torgah was closed by within a striking distance to catch up to level the scores, Safiyanu kept his cool to always play regulation golf.
After winning the Teens on the Green Championship in Nigeria, Safiyanu went to golf academy in Florida, USA and trained at the Professional Golf Association in South Africa. The Nigerian joined Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate in 2015 and joined the Professional Golf Association of Nigeria in 2017. This is the first tournament Safiyanu wins as a professional of the West Africa Golf Tour after becoming a member in January 2018.
With this victory, Safiyanu jumps from 16th ranked golfer in the Order of Merit of the West Africa Golf Tour to 2nd.
Samba Niang from Senegal scored the best round of the final day 2 under par 70 after playing an eagle on hole 13 par 4.
The West Africa Golf Tour will return to Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate in Lagos, Nigeria in September to hold [email protected], the tournament that commemorates Nigeria’s Independence.

