The Sun News
Latest
8th February 2018 - Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election
8th February 2018 - Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors
8th February 2018 - Force HQ to move against officers misconduct
8th February 2018 - IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings
8th February 2018 - I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum
8th February 2018 - Fayose to FG: Stop ruling Nigeria with double standard
8th February 2018 - 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business
8th February 2018 - FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo
8th February 2018 - Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission
8th February 2018 - Assault on female lawyer: NBA gives IGP 14 day to transfer DPO
Home / Travel & Tourism / Golden Tulip‘ll open before my inauguration in March – Obiano

Golden Tulip‘ll open before my inauguration in March – Obiano

— 8th February 2018

James Eze

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has promised that Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu, formerly known as Agulu Lake Hotel will open for business before his inauguration for a second term in office on March 17.
Speaking during a facility tour of the hotel on Tuesday, Governor Obiano explained that both the contractor handling the hotel and the management of Golden Tulip Hotel Group had given him strong assurances that a grand opening of the hotel would be one of the high points of his upcoming inauguration.
“This beautiful place will be ready for use before my inauguration on March 17 this year. And the first retreat that my new executive council will have will hold in this hotel. So, we have kept our promise. We carry out our programmes according to our budget,” the governor explained, pointing out that he remained focused on delivering on his promises to Ndi Anambra always.
Confirming the Governor’s assurances, the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Tulip West Africa Limited, Mr Amaechi Ndili stated that the ambition of the hotel management was to open the hotel before Governor Obiano’s inauguration.
“Our ambition is to open this place according to the governor’s wishes. He has expressed his strong wishes to see this place opened for his inauguration. And that is the ambition that we have. We are working to achieve that ambition,” Mr Ndili emphasised.
The hospitality buff further explained that Golden Tulip had developed ambitious plans for its Agulu branch saying “we would like to use this place as a centre of excellence; to train our people from this area so that they can become experts in the hospitality industry.”
Mr Ndili also assured that Golden Tulip had set its sights on delivering the highest quality in hotel services in the world to Anambra State and its people.
According to him, “this facility is going to be the leading hotel in Eastern Nigeria for many years to come. Working hand in hand with the government, we have transformed this place. Our ambition has always been to deliver to Anambra State and its people the highest quality in the world.”
Rounding off the tour, Governor Obiano expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the hotel and a strong hope that it would be ready for business as assured.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election

— 8th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh/Kano The Nigeria Police in Kano state have placed a ban on all state-controlled security and social policing outfits during the conduct of Kano State Local Government Elections scheduled for February 10. A statement signed on Thursday by the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said that operatives of organizations like…

  • Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors

    — 8th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that God will visit the blood of the victims of herdsmen killings on the heads of the killers and their sponsors. Fayose, speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during a commiseration visit with Benue Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state,…

  • Force HQ to move against officers misconduct

    — 8th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Force headquarters of the Nigeria Police has concluded plans to check unprofessional conduct of its officers and men. It has also set in motion measures to address issues of indolence, laziness, truancy and poor output among its rank and file. The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Olatunde…

  • IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings

    — 8th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dragged 16 Nigerian officials to a United States District Court for the District of Columbia for their alleged direct or indirect complicity in the alleged extrajudicial killings of its members/Biafrans who had launched peaceful protests in the wake of arrest and detention of its…

  • I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

    — 8th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him. According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share