Nigeria U17 came back from the brink of a humiliating defeat to Burkina Faso as they spanked Cote d’Ivoire 5-1 on Thursday evening.

Goals from Olakunle Olusegun, Olatomi Olaniyan, Hassan Hussain, Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi and Akinwunmi Amoo handed the former world champions a comprehensive win inside Stade Général Seyni Kountché, Niamey.

Having lost their first game 3-2 to Burkina Faso, only a win would ignite Nigeria’s chances of qualification – that they did after cruising to a 2-0 lead Olusegun and Olaniyan.

Manu Garba’s boys raced to a four-goal lead courtesy of Hussain and Adeniyi before the half time break.

In the second half, Amoo extended Nigeria’s lead from the penalty spot before Olivier D ‘Avila Junior got the consolation goal.

Garba’s boys are one leg in the semi-final of the 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations qualification and should they emerge as champions of West B Zone, they book a place to Tanzania 2019.