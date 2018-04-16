Gold Coast 2018: Team Nigeria finishes 9th

• As Commonwealth Games ends in Australia

Monica Iheakam

Team Nigeria on Sunday finished the 2018 Commonwealth Games with 24 medals to place ninth on the final medal standing.

Nigeria finished the games with nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals, a step down for Team Nigeria who finished eighth at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games with 36 medals.

Host Australia, finished top of the medals log with 80 gold, 59 Silver and 59 bronze medals . England came second with 45 gold, 45 Silver and 46 bronze .

India placed third With 26 gold, 20 Silver and 20 bronze medals, Canada with 15 gold, 40 Silver and 27 bronze finished fourth.

South Africa was the highest placed African country as they finished in the sixth position with 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Aruna Quadri won Team Nigeria’s last medal at the 2018 Games after clinching silver in the men’s table tennis singles event, losing to Ning Gao from Singapore on Sunday morning.

The Para Athletes accounted for five of the top podium placements while wrestling had three and athletics one.

Gold medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye clinched first gold for the country in the women’s wrestling freestyle 57kg after defeating India’s Pooja Dhanda with a 7-5 victory by points.

Blessing Oborududu also claimed the second gold medal after staging a terrific comeback from a 3-0 deficit to beat Canada’s Danielle Lappage 4-3 in the women’s freestyle 68kg.

Aminat Adeniyi won gold in the women’s wrestling 62kg freestyle Nordic, while Melvin Bibo and Mercy Genesis both added silver and bronze to the wrestling medals pool.

Amas Daniel won bronze coming from 4-0 down to equal it at 4-4 against South Africa’s Terry Van Rensburg, winning bronze in men’s freestyle 65kg.

Para-athlete Suwaibidu Galadima led from the start to finish to win gold in the men’s T47 100m final with a time of 11.04s.

Faith Obazuaye settled for silver in the women’s para-table tennis.

The quartet of Patience Okon-George, Glory Nathaniel, Praise Idamadudu and Yinka Ajayi won silver in the women’s 4x400m relay, while Sprint queen, Blessing Okagbare led Nigeria’s women’s 4x100m relay team to win bronze.

The next edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2022, would be hosted in Birmingham, England, from July 27 to August 7.