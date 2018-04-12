The Sun News
12th April 2018 - 257 killed in Algeria military plane crash
12th April 2018 - Mariah Carey opens up about battle with bipolar disorder
12th April 2018 - Syria: Trump replies Russia, says missiles ‘will be coming’
12th April 2018 - Another side of America revisited
12th April 2018 - The Gates’ advice on human development
12th April 2018 - Nigeria’s foot-dragging on AfCFTA
12th April 2018 - Buhari’s bumpy road to 2019
12th April 2018 - Fayose’s outburst against Kalu shows he can’t govern Nigeria -Ikoh
12th April 2018 - Teleology has 90 days to complete 9mobile takeover –NCC
Gold Coast 2018: Nigerian wrestlers begin quest for gold

— 12th April 2018

Monica Iheakam

Nigeria wrestlers will today take to the mat at the Carrara Sports Arena 1 in Gold Coast, Australia as action begins in the Freestyle and Women’s wrestling .

The wrestlers made up of  six male and six female will compete with over 100 wrestlers from 19  Commonwealth nations for honors.

Headlining 86kg is Nigeria’s Melvin BIBO who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world. This is Bibo’s second appearance at the Commonwealth Games. In his first appearance, he finished as a bronze medalist at 74kg.

The duo of returning champions in Odunayo Adekuoroye, 57kg and Aminat Adeniyi 62kg, will look to pick up where they left off at the 2018 African Championships where they were crowned champions.

At 53kg,2018 African champion Bose Samuel, currently ranked No. 6 in the world is the frontrunner to win the gold medal.

Samuel will contend with the likes of returning champion Babita Kumari from India, 2017 world team representatives in Carissa, Jane Holland from Australia and  Canada’s Diana Weicker .

Olympian  and African champion,  Soso Tamaru will clash with two other Africans Martin Erasmus  from South Africa and Cedric Tchouga of Cameroon in the 97kg weight class.

At 57kg, the veteran and two-time finalist, Ebikewenimo WELSON (NGR) returns to his third Commonwealth Games with hopes of avenging his loss in the African championship finals against South Africa’s Louwrens Combrinck.

A potential top-5 match-up could be brewing at 65kg with 2014 runner-up and this year’s Asian bronze medalist, Bajrang and Amas DANIEL (NGR), 2018 African champion.

Ebikewenimo Welson is making a come back with hopes of bettering his performance at the Glasgow 2014 Games.

Current world No. 4 Blessing Oborodudu will face the real test in her new weight class  68kg and may likely battle world no 2 Danielle Lappage from Canada for the gold medal bout. This will be Oborududu’s third time wrestling at the Commonwealth Games. She’s finished with a medal twice, but never won the gold. 

Freestyle Men

Ebikewenimo Welson 57kg

Amas Danile 65kg

Ebimienfaghe Amos 74kg

Melvin Bibo 86kg

Soso Tamaru 97kg

Sinivie Boltic 125kg

Women

Mercy Genesis 50kg

Bose Samuel 53kg

Odunayo  Adekuoroye 57kg

Aminat  Adeniyi 62kg

Blessing Oborodudu 68kg

Blessing  Onyebuchi 76kg

