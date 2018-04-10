Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria set world record, win 3 gold, 2 silver in Powerlifting

The Sun News
— 10th April 2018

NAN

Nigerian trio Roland Ezuruike, Esther Oyema and Ndidi Nwosu on Tuesday all won gold medals in the para-powerlifting events at the ongoing Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the duo of Paul Kehinde and Lucy Kehinde won silver medals each in the men and women’s events.

Contesting in the men’s lightweight final, Ezuruike became the first Nigerian to claim a gold medal at this year’s edition with a lift of 224.3kg.

 

The silver medal went to his compatriot Kehinde who lifted 219.9kg, while Ali Jawad lifted 182.7kg to win the bronze medal for England.

In the women’s lightweight, Onyema made a lift of 141.6kg to create a new world record.

Ejike claimed the silver medal with a lift of 134.1kg and Zoe Newson from England took the bronze medal with a lift of 106.1 kg.

Also in the women’s heavyweight, Nwosu emerged tops with a lift of 110.4kg to finish ahead of Louis Sudgen of England (89.2kg) and Joyce Njuguna of Kenya (89.0kg).

Team Nigeria now won three gold and four silver medals and now 10th in the overall medal standings. (NAN)

