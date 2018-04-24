The Sun News
Gold Coast 2018: Igali thanks Govs Wike, Dickson for support

— 24th April 2018

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali has thanked the governors of Rivers and Bayesla States for their supports that culminated in the achievements of the wrestlers at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The Bayelsa State lawmaker disclosed that the achievements in Gold Coast wouldn’t have been possible without adequate preparation and the support they enjoyed from the Rivers and Bayelsa States governments.

“I think it was down to preparations. You know we had a very closed camp, really focused camp in Bayelsa for two months because we knew we had lots of challenges.

“We studied a lot of tapes; we mimicked the styles of our opponents. We went back to matches we lost against all the people we won against at this tournament, and really got prepared.
“But I must also tell you that the Governor Wike National Wrestling Classics that we had in November, and the African Championships in February, really prepared these athletes for this tournament.

“So I want to use this opportunity to thank Governor Wike for all the support he gave to us. In fact, I don’t think this victory will be complete without the wrestlers going to present these medals to him, because he was very instrumental. The two tournaments he hosted were very instrumental in these results.

“And I will also want to use this opportunity to thank the Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency Gov. Seriake Dickson for the enabling environment he provided for the team to camp in Bayelsa for about three months.”

