Gold

Gold Coast 2018: Adekuoroye, Oborududu, Amusa in gold rush

— 14th April 2018

Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye retained her Commonwealth Games crown, just as Blessing Oborududu won her first-ever gold medal in the wrestling event in Australia.

The World silver-medalist, Adekuoroye battled to gold in the 57kg weight class with a 7-5 points win over favourite Pooja Dhanda of India, who beat her in Season 3 of the Indian Pro Wrestling League earlier this year.

With the win, the 24-year-old thus claimed back-to-back gold medals at the Games, following her success in Glasgow, four years ago.

Meanwhile, 8-time African champion, Oborududu, came from behind to defeat Canada’s Danielle Lappage 4-3 and claim the gold medal at stake in the 68kg weight category.

On her way to the final, the 29-year old Niger Delta University undergraduate had brushed aside Lilian Ntigha (Kenya), Sherin Sultana (Bangladesh) and  Divya Kakran.

In the men’s event, Amas Daniel failed in his attempt to land a first Commonwealth Games gold as he was stopped by India’s Bajrang.

But after negotiating his way in the repechage, the 6-time African champion will eventually settle for a bronze medal, beating Canada’s Vincent de Marinis 4-4 (by criteria) in the 65kg weight class.

Also in the gold rush Oluwatobiloba Amusan won gold in the women’s 100m Hurdles. The 20-year old raced perfectly out of the blocks to cross the line in 12.68 seconds, a Season’s Best. Amusan becomes the first Nigerian to win a hurdles title.

Danielle Williams and Yanique Thompson won silver and bronze respectively for Jamaica. Suwaibidu Galadima won gold in the men’s T47 100m event Friday morning.  The Para-athlete finished ahead of England’s James Arnott and Jamaica’s Tevaughn Thomas.

, completing the race in 11.04 seconds.

Galadima looked in pain after the race as he clutched to his hamstring.

Amusan and Galadima’s victories take Team Nigeria’s medal count to 18 medals, with 8 Gold, 5 Silver and 5 Bronze medals.

