The Sun News
Latest
23rd February 2018 - Going round in funny circles with American Driver
23rd February 2018 - Blend of traditional, modern cuisine at Moorhouse’s L’ Aquarelle
23rd February 2018 - Why artistes dump record labels –Nwadike Chike
23rd February 2018 - Teachers wounded as students protest transfer of school principal
23rd February 2018 - Total’s Egina FPSO: Workers call off one week strike
23rd February 2018 -  It’s our democracy, stupid
23rd February 2018 - TAM: Reps reject planned $1.8bn spend on refineries
23rd February 2018 - FG, states, LGAs share N635.554bn in January
23rd February 2018 - Osinbajo woos global investors to Nigeria
23rd February 2018 - Ogun school spreads love to orphans
Home / TSWeekend / Going round in funny circles with American Driver

Going round in funny circles with American Driver

— 23rd February 2018

Moses Inwang’s latest film, American Driver isn’t a film per se, but a promotional reel of material shot along the sidelines of the Golden Icons Academy Awards (GIAMA), which is held annually in the United States of America.

Which is not to say that American Driver isn’t funny. If you ignore the film’s problems with structure; it starts out as a competition between two characters and then veers off into solo territory with only one of them, only to introduce the second guy midway into the film and then dispatch him off again.

Jack Curry (Evan King) is a bum who ‘retired early’, that is to say, immediately after graduating from University. He spends his days sleeping in late and then constituting a nuisance generally, much to the consternation of his frustrated mother. When Curry’s mama isn’t drinking, splayed on the couch and nailed to the television set, she is nagging him to go out and get a job.

Curry does eventually, at a startup organising an awards ceremony that flies in the biggest movie, music and comedy stars from Nigeria to reward them in Texas. It is obviously somebody’s hustle but don’t let anyone hear you say it out loud. Curry has a job description of noiselessly ferrying the stars from the airport to their hotel rooms and then to the venue of the GIAMAs, but nincompoop that he is, he finds a way to either get entangled in the lives of his high profile guests, or drag them into his own mediocre but adventure-filled existence.

The premise is nothing original. Think a reverse 30 Days in Atlanta, with a White protagonist plus more laughs and you have an idea where American Driver is going. The first half is capably done as the screenplay (credited to Patrick Nnamani and Moses Inwang) benefits from bursts of appropriate comic timing. The lead, Evan King is no RMD in terms of acting chops but he has natural comic timing and deploys his charms and physical looks to interpreting the material.

Would that the materials were stronger and perhaps Mr King would have been even better. The film begins to go off the rails when the celebrities start to appear. In a series of cameos that go nowhere fast, some big names show up in solidarity to GIAMA, Inwang and Jim Iyke, who is a co-producer on the film.

Nse Ikpe-Etim’s cameo is embarrassing, AY’s is about as AY as you can get; short on laughs but heavy on the Warri boy shtick. Nadia Buhari phones it in as per the usual and singer Emma Nyra is a blank state throughout. The less said about Big Brother Africa’s Melvin Oduah, the better.

Jim Iyke saves for himself a much more significant supporting role but he needn’t have bothered, as he drags his own film down with the kind of juvenile acting that he should have left behind years ago. To be fair to him, the writing at this point of the film leaves little to be desired but someone with Mr Iyke’s experience should be able to lift such mediocrity. He doesn’t.

To be honest at this point, the only reason one is watching is Mr King as the whole plot has pretty much run out of steam and is just driving round in circles until it tapers off at the ending that provides almost no resolution. But watch out for Anita Chris who as a staff of GIAMA and object of fantasy for King’s Curry keeps with the campy spirit of the film and blends in with the material. American Driver could have been better, but it also could have been worse.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Teachers wounded as students protest transfer of school principal

— 23rd February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba About five teachers, including a vice principal were allegedly injured when students of Zappa Secondary School, Asaba, Delta State protested the transfer of a school principal by the state government. The teachers were said to have sustained the injuries while attempting to stop the protesting students from going outside the gate. The…

  • Total’s Egina FPSO: Workers call off one week strike

    — 23rd February 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Nigerian workers and contract staff of Samsung Heavy Industries Mega Construction and Integration Free Zone Enterprise, Nigeria (SHI-MCI FZE), yesterday, called off their one week strike after an agreement with their Korean management. Some of the  workers were engaged to construct Total’s Egina Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel since 2014. The…

  • TAM: Reps reject planned $1.8bn spend on refineries

    — 23rd February 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja impending plans by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to spend $1.8 billion on the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the nation’s three refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna may have been put on hold by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Petroleum Downstream. The suspension order came…

  • FG, states, LGAs share N635.554bn in January

    — 23rd February 2018

    …As Kano AG resigns Uche Usim, Abuja and Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared N635.554 billion among the three tiers of government as January allocation. The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, after the monthly FAAC meeting said the amount shared included Value…

  • Osinbajo woos global investors to Nigeria

    — 23rd February 2018

    …$100bn needed to fix oil sector says Kachikwu Uche Usim, Abuja Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday called on global investors to latch on opportunities inherent in the nation’s oil and gas sector, saying the Muhammadu Buhari administration remains committed to deepening international partnerships to grow the economy. Osinbajo, while declaring the maiden edition…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share