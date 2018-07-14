We’re going home to die

“It’s better to face death than run away and allow Fulani herdsmen to conquer our land for grazing.” This is the sentiment resonating across the 17 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, spread across Barkin-Ladi, Riyom and Jos South local government areas, where scores of survivors of the armed herders butchery have resolved to take the perilous option of going back to their abandoned homes following news of a growing pattern of herdsmen settling down in their communities after staging wipe-out attacks. One of such massacres claimed at least 230 lives on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Spearheading the “return home” resolution are aged folks from rural communities in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas. The men and women, speaking with Saturday Sun express their resolve to take their fate into their hands as a last-gasp effort to reclaim their land which they alleged is being systematically occupied by the Fulani who dislodged them with violence. They have resolved to return to their respective villages on or before today, Saturday, July 14, 2018. A brigade of old-and-ready-to-die refugees Pa Bulus Pam, an 82-year-old resident of Ngnar village of Gashish District, Barkin-Ladi Local Government is currently a refugee at Riyom Com- munity Hall IDP camp. The octogenarian survived the bloody bloodshed unscathed, but at a great cost, losing nine members of his family, including his wife, son and two grandchildren, in a killing spree that claimed 72 lives. Ngnar village was completely razed to the ground by the marauders. Following the death of a fellow villager, Dachollom Bature, 70, last weekend at the Riyom Mini Depot camp, Pam came out of his inertia. Now he is resolved to return to his ancestral home, ready to be martyred protecting his village from forceful occupation.

“I know the mission of the herdsmen, some of them are troublemakers,” he says, “They caused trouble by killing people in a terrified manner to create fear so that the villagers can run away and leave the land for them.” He tells Saturday Sun: “I will not yield to their threat, I prefer to die in my village than live as a slave elsewhere.” He adds: “Now that people have run away from the village, they have the whole day to graze directly into our farmlands and destroy the crops. I have been informed that cows and the goats now graze on the farm without restriction, that is why I am determined to return home now and face death.” After surviving a deadly raid with a colossal loss that includes three family members, home and property, Sunday Malang, 68, is infuriated at the news that his crops have become livestock feed as cattle graze without restriction across the farmlands in Kuzun village. Though traumatised by the bloodbath of Sunday, June 24, Malang vows to return home this weekend to contend with the herdsmen. “Staying in the camp is like being in a prison. I don’t have the freedom to do anything, and that includes even food and a place to sleep. I have made up my mind to go home this Saturday. It is better to die defending my ancestral home than become a permanent slave in the camp while herdsmen walked freely in my village.” Mrs Kazaura Danjuma echoes the same sentiment. Danjuma, 69, from Shonong village is presently a refugee at the Geo-Sciences IDPs camp. She also prefers to go home and die honourably than becoming a perpetual beggar in the camp. “I am not any better than my relations who were killed. Seeing women and children clustered in the camp gives me concern. If we all remain here, the Fulani will take over our villages. There are places in Shonong II that no natives can go there today. The Fulani are cultivating the land. Some have even built there without permission. We will not allow that to happen. We will go back and occupy our lands.”