2019: I don’t care which party returns me to Senate – Akpabio

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has said the party platform on which he will contest for his second term ticket for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in 2019 will not matter much.

Speaking at an endorsement rally in his honour and Governor Udom Emmanuel by Ikot Ekpene senatorial district yesterday, Akpabio said he had to play down on the issue of party because he believed any party under which he will contest the election would guarantee him victory.

Addressing a huge crowd at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, Akpabio said: “Don’t worry about election; election is all about voting. Today, you notice that I did not shout too much about party because you have endorsed Akpabio as an unopposed candidate. And this unopposed candidate cuts across all the political parties.

“Whether you call it CUPP – Coalition of United Political Parties or whether it is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), no matter the political party, we are saying Let God’s will be done, again. For diverse tendency; for those who want to divide us, let God Almighty not allow them.”

While justifying his desire to return to the Senate to consolidate what he called “uncommon representation,” Akpabio reeled out some of the 68 projects he has attracted to his senatorial district in the past three years to include boreholes, market stalls in all the 10 local government areas of the district, 274 students on scholarship who receive, at least, N100,000 a year, a major road linking the greater part of the senatorial district.

On his part, Governor Emmanuel, while thanking the people for his second term endorsement, said the exercise was a show of appreciation, and promised he will not take it for granted.