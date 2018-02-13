God’s wrath awaits treasury looters –Bishop Kukah

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has said God’s wrath awaits treasury looters who put Nigeria in a state of poverty and deprivation.

Kukah said this during a March Against Trafficking in Persons, organised by the Justice Development and Peace Commission of the Catholic Church, in conjunction with the National Agency for the Prohibition in Trafficking in Persons and other related matters (NAPTIP), in Sokoto, yesterday.

The cleric stressed the need for those who govern Nigeria to fear God in handling the affairs of the country by using resources at their disposal to cushion the suffering of the people.

He decried rising cases of human trafficking in Nigeria, and added that youths are compelled to leave the country because of hopelessness and deprivation.

Kukah decried the level of hardship among the people, and warned that they would not hesitate to ask for God’s punishment on those who steal public resources at the detriment of the people.

He explained that the aim of the road walk was to create awareness on the dangers associated with the desire for a desert trip, which often led to slavery.

Kukah, to this end, appealed to youths to refrain from endangering their lives by embarking on a perilous journey through the desert to Europe.

“Our young people are under serious pressure because of their ambition and that of their parents. Parents are making things difficult for their children by comparing them to their mates who have achieved success. We call on our people to be responsible parents.”

He urged federal and state governments to do more to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

The, Sokoto Zonal Office Commander of NAPTIP, Mr. Hamisu Tahir, urged Nigerians to join hands in the fight against human trafficking.