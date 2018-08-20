– The Sun News
God'll intervene in Nigeria's affairs – Fayose
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said God will intervene in the political and leadership affairs of Nigeria, saying the nation is on the precipice and can tilt over.

He blamed the current situation of things on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that he accused of eroding all democratic gains it inherited when it came to power in 2015.

The governor stated this, in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, during a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants for the coming  National and State House of Assembly elections.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor also expressed displeasure at the level of desperation, intimidation and harassment being meted out to the opposition by the APC.

“I just want to let Nigerians know that divine intervention is what they should be praying for as far as the situation in the country is concerned. And I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. For instance, what happened last week to Lawal Daura, the erstwhile boss of the Department of State Service is a finger of God intervening in Nigeria’s matter.

” We are in this mess because the level of desperation and intimidation we are currently witnessing in the country is unprecedented.  Opposition figures are hounded into jail. Accounts of state government are frozen for no just reason. Look at what happened in Benue State. We must pray hard for divine intervention and I am sure God will prove Himself that He is the one in charge,” he said.

On the recent governorship election in Ekiti State, Fayose expressed confidence that the mandate given Prof. Kokapo Olusola Eleka of the PDP by the people of the state would be retrieved.

He urged the aspirants and PDP supporters not to despair, urging them to show courage. In the face of the present challenges.

“The journey of life is beyond today as we have seen today and yet to see tomorrow. Life is meaningful when you go through difficulties as it lets you know who your friends are. I put in my best to the poll and I have no doubt that we won and our mandate will be restored. Ekiti people are in agony because the mandate given Eleka has been stolen and those who stole it cannot celebrate,” he added.

Governor Fayose said all aspirants should show their seriousness by obtaining necessary forms and paying all the prescribed fees.

He warned against dropping his name by aspirants, saying he had no anointed candidate.

On the call by aspirants that the fees were too high, Fayose said those prescribed to be paid to the national leadership of the party could not be touched, but later consulted with members of the State Working Committee of the party to reduce the fees payable at local level.

In agreement with the State Chairman, Mr Gboyega Oguntuwase, the local fees were reduced.

The governor said the local leaders of the  party would communicate the decision to the national leadership of the PDP in Abuja.

 

