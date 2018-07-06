The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2018 - God will not allow Buhari’s 2nd term bid – Archbishop Chukwuma
6th July 2018 - 1,500 officers appeal to Buhari to release 2015 ASP promotion
6th July 2018 - Buhari congratulates Gen. Momah at 75
6th July 2018 - Breaking: FG docks ex-Gov Suswam over illegal possession of fire arms
6th July 2018 - DG applauds UNN for recognizing the contributions Prof Ihekweazu
6th July 2018 - Enugu guber: Court declines to unseat Ugwuanyi, awards N1m cost against Eze
6th July 2018 - Namibian President, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others bid Adedeji farewell
6th July 2018 - Mike Adenuga receives “Commander of the Legion of Honour” from Macron
6th July 2018 - NIRSAL distributes N2.9bn to sustain rice revolution
6th July 2018 - Trump’s tweets added $10 to oil prices, Iran’s OPEC boss says
Home / National / God will not allow Buhari’s 2nd term bid – Archbishop Chukwuma

God will not allow Buhari’s 2nd term bid – Archbishop Chukwuma

— 6th July 2018
Raphael Ede, Enugu
Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Provence, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma has declared that God Almighty would not allow President Mohammed Buhari to rule the country for the second term.
He equally gave him 72 hours to get the abducted Dapchi girl released or Aso Rock would be a living hell for him and his family. 
 
Archbishop Chukwuma who stated this Friday while delivering his national address at the first session of the seventeenth synod of the Diocese of Enugu tagged ‘integrity: the master’s lifestyle’, accused federal government of pretending to fight corruption and insincerity in the handling of the murderous fulani herdsmen that have killed and destroyed many communities.
He said that Buhari’s body language and seemingly actions recently shows that he want to recontest for the presidential seat but “I can tell you that God will not allow him.”
The cleric who said that the Service Chiefs in the country were over due for change accused the President of retaining them because of his 2019 agenda.
He said, “We know that why he has refused to relieve the service chiefs of their positions is because he has a hidden agenda”.
On the Dapchi girl, the Archbishop said it was unjust and smacks of politics for the federal government to have kept quiet over the continued detention of Leah Sharibu because she is a Christian, warning that such would no longer be condoned.
He said, “I am given Buhari ultimatum for 72hours in this synod if the Dapchi girl is not released the Ask Rock will be in trouble let them go and note it. We are told that she was held back because she refused to renounced her Christian Faith, may the Lord deliver from their captive in Jesus Name if not let the Aso Rock be on fire.”
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

God will not allow Buhari’s 2nd term bid – Archbishop Chukwuma

— 6th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Provence, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma has declared that God Almighty would not allow President Mohammed Buhari to rule the country for the second term. He equally gave him 72 hours to get the abducted Dapchi girl released or Aso Rock would be a living…

  • children

    1,500 officers appeal to Buhari to release 2015 ASP promotion

    — 6th July 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar One thousand, five hundred Police officers across the country who were shortlisted for Assistant Superintendent (ASP) promotion have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct police authourities to release their promotion. The officers were said to have been promoted based on their educational qualification in 2015. It was learnt that the police…

  • Buhari congratulates Gen. Momah at 75

    — 6th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj. Gen. Sam Ifeanyichukwu Momah, on his 75th birthday. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, Buhari in his congratulatory message to the public administrator, engineer, recalled his many achievements, which include honours…

  • Breaking: FG docks ex-Gov Suswam over illegal possession of fire arms

    — 6th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Federal Government, yesterday arraigned the former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam before the Federal High Court in Abuja. The former Chief Executive of the state, who has been under the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) was arraigned on a three-count criminal charge bordering on his alleged illegal…

  • DG applauds UNN for recognizing the contributions Prof Ihekweazu

    — 6th July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has expressed appreciation to department of Foreign Languages  University of Nigeria, Nsukka for recognizing contributions of his  late mother, Prof Edith Ihekweazu.  Ihekweazu who is the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made the commendation in Nsukka on Wednesday during the department first homecoming/Prof Edith Ihekweazu  memorial lecture. He said the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share