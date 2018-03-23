The Sun News
God 'll visit Nigeria through Embrace 11 –Onakoya
23rd March 2018 - Why we organised Mountain Top Mega Concert – MFM’s Pastor Olukoya
23rd March 2018 - International/friendly: Nigeria, Poland go to war in Wroclaw
23rd March 2018 - Robbers vandalise Abuja stadium
23rd March 2018 - John Jonah, others to grace Dickson’s Unity Cup finals
23rd March 2018 - 43% of Nigerians lack access to water -FG 
23rd March 2018 - APC, Fayose’s aide trade words over alleged dispute with monarch
23rd March 2018 - How Land Use Charge’ll affect tenants
23rd March 2018 - N1.6bn NUJ Pen Jewel Estate: Council recommends EFCC actions
23rd March 2018 - NIESV sets technical committee to review Lagos LUC
Home / TSWeekend / God ’ll visit Nigeria through Embrace 11 –Onakoya

God ’ll visit Nigeria through Embrace 11 –Onakoya

— 23rd March 2018

-As Obey, Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus ready to thrill

As he has done most of the past 11 years, juju music legend and gospel music maestro, Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, will bring Ikorodu, Lagos, to a standstill, on Good Friday, March 30, for this year’s edition of the musical crusade called, EMBRACE 11.

Other topflight artistes on the bill are Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus, Tim Godfrey, Tolu David, Battle Axe, Vickel, Olori Oladapo, The Spirit and Life Choir, and Olubukola. The programme holds at the sprawling grounds of Ikorodu Town Hall.

A flagship programme of the Embrace International Assembly, Ikorodu, led by Pastor Isaac Adeyemi, the musical crusade locks down the city with hundreds of thousands of rapturous gospel music lovers. Over the past 11 years, EMBRACE musical crusade has induced several developmental projects in and around the town, as well as Lagos State. The projects are executed and solely financed by the church.

In a release issued by Segun Onakoya, chairman, organising committee of EMBRACE 11, this year’s musical crusade will be phenomenal in every ramification. “Like we have been doing over the years,” Onakoya assures, “Embrace will bring down God to Ikorodu, Lagos and Nigeria in a manner never before experienced. God will visit Nigeria through this programme, and revive millions of souls languishing in economic, social and spiritual recession.”

43% of Nigerians lack access to water -FG 

— 23rd March 2018

World Water Day: FG queries absent directors, others  Okwe Obi, Abuja  As Nigeria joins the rest of world to celebrate World Water Day, the Federal Government has said over 43% of its citizens lack access to good water despite the accomplishment and the enormous opportunities present in the water sector in terms of abundant freshwater,…

  APC, Fayose's aide trade words over alleged dispute with monarch

    — 23rd March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State and Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Ayo Fayose, Idowu Adelusi, yesterday, exchanged verbal invectives over alleged disagreement between the governor and the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi. The monarch and Fayose allegedly had heated argument, recently, over demolition of some…

  How Land Use Charge'll affect tenants

    — 23rd March 2018

    Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Although the Lagos State Government has allayed fears that the Land Use Charge (LUC) will have negative effect on tenants, there are strong indications that property owners may not escape its crippling consequences. This is because, the introduction of LUC, will definitely increase the cost of property and that…

  N1.6bn NUJ Pen Jewel Estate: Council recommends EFCC actions

    — 23rd March 2018

    ..Cancels MoU with initiators over sharp practices Maduka Nweke The Congress of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos council, has cancelled the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the erstwhile Chairman and his executives. The project initiators, NAWOJ President, Mrs. Ify Omowole; immediate past Chairman of the Lagos Council of NUJ, Mr. Deji Elumoye,…

  NIESV sets technical committee to review Lagos LUC

    — 23rd March 2018

    The Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Lagos branch, has hailed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s gesture in slashing the new Land Use Charge (LUC) for commercial properties by 50 per cent. At a stakeholders meeting held at Ikeja, Lagos, the Chairman, NIESV, Lagos chapter, Mr. Olurogba Orimalade, pledged his association’s support for the new…

