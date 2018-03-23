God ’ll visit Nigeria through Embrace 11 –Onakoya

-As Obey, Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus ready to thrill

As he has done most of the past 11 years, juju music legend and gospel music maestro, Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, will bring Ikorodu, Lagos, to a standstill, on Good Friday, March 30, for this year’s edition of the musical crusade called, EMBRACE 11.

Other topflight artistes on the bill are Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus, Tim Godfrey, Tolu David, Battle Axe, Vickel, Olori Oladapo, The Spirit and Life Choir, and Olubukola. The programme holds at the sprawling grounds of Ikorodu Town Hall.

A flagship programme of the Embrace International Assembly, Ikorodu, led by Pastor Isaac Adeyemi, the musical crusade locks down the city with hundreds of thousands of rapturous gospel music lovers. Over the past 11 years, EMBRACE musical crusade has induced several developmental projects in and around the town, as well as Lagos State. The projects are executed and solely financed by the church.

In a release issued by Segun Onakoya, chairman, organising committee of EMBRACE 11, this year’s musical crusade will be phenomenal in every ramification. “Like we have been doing over the years,” Onakoya assures, “Embrace will bring down God to Ikorodu, Lagos and Nigeria in a manner never before experienced. God will visit Nigeria through this programme, and revive millions of souls languishing in economic, social and spiritual recession.”