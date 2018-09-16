– The Sun News
Home / Voices / God is ready to help Nigeria
HELP NIGERIA

God is ready to help Nigeria

— 16th September 2018

Today, I want to let all Nigerians know that God Almighty is ready to help Nigeria. But there is a condition as stated in the Bible in 2 Chronicles 7, verse 14: “If my people who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land.”

READ ALSO: Bible Society organises essay competition for corps members

There are some ungodly acts, deeds and other negatives tendencies that are greatly working against the country. It is only faith in God and fervent prayers that will salvage the nation.

Again the Bible clearly declares in Psalm 75, verses 6-8: “For not from the East or from the West and not from the wilderness comes lifting up, but, it is God who executes judgment, put ting down one and lifting up another.” And goes on to say in James 4, verses 6 t0 13: “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil and He will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you men of double mind. Humble yourselves before the Lord and He will exalt you.

God has solutions to Nigeria’s problems. Hence Nigeria is in God’s hand. We should be fervent in prayers to God and put our trust in God and the people should repose absolute trust and hope in God, we shall be delivered. I urge Nigerians to cry to God in faith, because, He (God) is the only one that can save the nation from all problems. I want Nigerians to know that any problem is a step to another level of glory. If we repent, God will give us (Nigerians) a godly person. So, we should call upon God to give us the person He will use to salvage the nation from the troubles that have beset it. Nigeria’s problem is leadership and only God can help us out and He (God) will do it.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria: A battle of the gods

In a nutshell, Nigerians need to turn away from their wickedness if God is to heal our land. It is clearly declared in the Bible that righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any land. Therefore, if we must move forward, then, we must all return to God and work for the progress and development of the land and shun vices capable of derailing the nation’s quest for advancement.

The Bible further makes us to know that if we determine to seek His face with prayers and supplications, God is willing and able to turn around the situation of our great country for good, and as the great Shepherd of the flock.

He will not only guide and lead us, but, also respond to all our needs, concerns and challenges, when we converge in fellowship with Him.

READ ALSO: Don challenges social workers on new approach to social problems

_______________________________

► Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, Assistant General Evangelist CAC Worldwide and General Overseer, CAC Reformation Land, wrote from Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria
