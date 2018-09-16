God is ready to help Nigeria

God has solutions to Nigeria’s problems. Hence Nigeria is in God’s hand. We should be fervent in prayers to God and put our trust in God and the people should repose absolute trust and hope in God, we shall be delivered. I urge Nigerians to cry to God in faith, because, He (God) is the only one that can save the nation from all problems. I want Nigerians to know that any problem is a step to another level of glory. If we repent, God will give us (Nigerians) a godly person. So, we should call upon God to give us the person He will use to salvage the nation from the troubles that have beset it. Nigeria’s problem is leadership and only God can help us out and He (God) will do it.”

In a nutshell, Nigerians need to turn away from their wickedness if God is to heal our land. It is clearly declared in the Bible that righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any land. Therefore, if we must move forward, then, we must all return to God and work for the progress and development of the land and shun vices capable of derailing the nation’s quest for advancement.