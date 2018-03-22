God is angry with Nigeria’s leaders –Onuoha

Sunday Ani

The General Overseer of Christ Foundation Miracle International Chapel, Lagos, Prophet Josiah Onuoha, has said that God is angry with the current leadership of Nigeria and that God has asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek a re-election in 2019. Onuoha, who expressed worry over the present state of Nigeria, urged Buhari to heed the advice, warning that his refusal to heed the advice could lead to disaster.

There is on-going calls and counter-calls from Nigerians for President Buhari to seek re-election in 2019; what do you make of such calls?

Those calling on President Buhari to seek re-election are selfish individuals who neither love the president nor the country. God does not want Buhari to go for a second term. He is angry with him and has advised against his re-election bid. God has also repeated His earlier warning that President Buhari is surrounded by bad advisers who are only interested in things or counsels that would satisfy their selfish ends. He said that Buhari’s advisers are destroying his name and reputation by refusing to tell him the truth at all times. Let Mr. President turn to God and seek for His help, otherwise, it would be difficult for Nigeria to accommodate what may befall the country in future. The president may not know that what has kept him since he assumed office in 2015 is natural grace which God bequeaths to everyone in leadership position.

Buhari had no grace whatsoever, to lead this country, and I had said repeatedly during the build up to 2015 general elections that Nigeria would suffer under Buhari’s presidency because he did not have the grace to rule the country again. Now, has Nigeria achieved any substantive feat since Mr. President came on board? What significant benefit have Nigerians enjoyed under the present administration? All that we see every day are lamentations on the lips of Nigerians, both young and old. We saw how forex skyrocketed. We saw how millions of Nigerians lost their jobs, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. We have seen hunger everywhere and several suicide incidents due to widespread frustrations. We have witnessed, like never before, prevalent anger and inter-tribal hatred; we have seen brazen intimidation, police brutality, one-sided war against corruption and disrespect for the rule of law, among others, since the advent of the present administration. Virtually everything about the present leadership points to the fact that the hand of God is not in it.

Are you saying that his party, APC governors and several other dignitaries and groups that have endorsed him for a second term were all wrong?

Mr. President should realise that most of those that are currently praising him to high heavens and urging him to declare his re-election bid, including APC governors, are double-faced individuals, who may later disappoint him. Thus says the Lord: Many trusted allies of Mr. President will disappoint him at the dying minutes. All of them have secret plans because they know the truth, and their subjects are not happy with them because they are not living well. People should realise that the federal republic of Nigeria is not a private enterprise whereby the Chief Executive sits at a comfort zone and cares less about whatever everybody else is going through. God says that the duration of everything is about to expire in this country; mark my word. And may locusts never descend on Nigeria. Let our leaders beware. The only reason that people demand for disintegration or question the unity of the country is due to marginalisation and tribalism in high places. And I say it again, that the country’s disintegration would eventually take place someday; but it would be without war or blood-shed. The Lord has showed it to me, and it must surely come to pass. I see it coming to pass through organised peaceful demonstrations, devoid of any bloodletting. That was what God showed me.

Assuming that President Buhari chooses not to seek a re-election in 2019, would such decision mitigate the calamities that you saw in the spiritual realm?

It is not just about Buhari not seeking re-election but also about who succeeds him. If an individual that lacks divine grace succeeds him, it would still be a case of motion without movement.

How would the electorate determine a grace-filled candidate?

Like I once said, Buhari, as an individual, is not the nation’s problem. The problem of Nigeria is the cabals that surround him; who constantly confuse and overwhelm him and consistently muddle things up to achieve their selfish goals. These people have tarnished the image of Mr. President terribly. They are wolves and pythons in the president’s kitchen cabinet. But, God says that He is watching and that the end of their duration is near.

What did you see about the 2019 general elections process; would it be peaceful?

As it stands now, spiritually, the 2019 election may or may not hold. I see a lot of heated arguments about it, which could lead Nigeria to another interim government, like the time of Chief Ernest Shonekan. So, let citizens pray ceaselessly and let our leaders beware because whatever that touches the eyes would definitely touch the nose.

Why is God angry with Nigeria’s leaders?

God is angry with Nigeria over the continued reckless manner that innocent blood is being shed in the country. If you look at Nigeria spiritually, you would see how innocent blood is flowing like a stream across the country. Lives are being wasted recklessly on daily basis, many of which are not even reported. God said that Nigeria’s leaders do not revere Him and that He is very angry with them and the country as a whole. And if not for the prayers of a few children of God, this country would have experienced a catastrophic spiritual earthquake.

The last time God spoke to me about the present leadership, I spoke to the press and it was published in some national dailies, but not many citizens believed the message. But did the message not come to pass? Before 2015 general elections, I warned the nation, and it was published in Daily Sun, that God had advised Muhammadu Buhari to forget about 2015 presidency because he did not have divine grace to lead the country again; and that Buhari would not achieve success if he emerged the president of the country.