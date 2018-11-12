Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated he made no mistake by declaring Rivers, a Christian state, because enemies’ gang up against it has always been frustrated.

Governor Wike said this, on Sunday evening, when he spoke on the last day of the Evangelist Daniel Kolenda of Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke’s Christ for All Nations (CfaN) crusade, in Port Harcourt.

The governor also said God has fortified him for the battles ahead. Wike alleged that there have been unprecedented plot to make Rivers fail and maintained that God has always frustrated efforts of the enemies of the state.

He said the crusade, which he described as revival, has fortified him against his detractors.

“I thank God I declared Rivers a Christian state. I never told any local government chairman to mobilise people for this programme. The attendance has been awesome.

“If you know the gang up against this state, and nothing happens, you would know that, really, this is a Christian state. I know nothing will happen because God is in control of this state.

“I am overwhelmed you have no other person than God; you have proved Rivers is a Christian state.

READ ALSO: Agric college: Obaseki inaugurates panel on tri-campus structure, other reforms

“For the four-day crusade, in fact, I call it revival, because there is no day I came here without experiencing different things. There has been serious revival in this place.

“The programme came at the right time when Rivers is in serious need of prayers. Some of us are now fortified and battle ready.

“After this revival, I am coming out fortified to crush agents of Satan because the kind of power that is in me now, will terrify them,” Wike declared.

He, however, urged Kolenda to keep to his promise of praying for the state.

“Please, keep praying for Rivers State. Please, keep coming to Rivers State every year. I have seen perfection in the CfaN.” The governor thanked God for ensuring there was no record of casualty or problem during the four-day programme.