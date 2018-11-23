A new inspirational movie, God Calling, from the stables of Hearts in Motion (HIM) will hit cinemas this Christmas season.

According to a statement from Heart in Motion, God Calling tells the story of Sade, the central character who suffers a personal tragedy which sets her on a journey of self-discovery and faith and eventually transforms the lives all those around her.

The statement read: “God Calling shines a spotlight on modern day spirituality by creatively exploring what it might look like for Abraham or Prophet Elijah to be Nigerian in 2018 and contend with modern-day realities such as smartphones and social media.”

Written and directed by BB Sasore, God Calling is set for release in cinemas December 21 and features a stellar cast including Zainab Balogun, Karibi Fubara, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh, Tina Mba, Patrick Diabuah, Chidinma Okebalama and Eku Edewor among a host of others.”

Speaking on his inspiration for the movie, Sasore stated: “As a filmmaker, I considered how the world is looking to our continent for original stories, and how the Bible is filled with the most original stories that we each experience in our own way every day. It led me to think of how religion could adapt to time and geography, and this is what birthed God Calling.”

Executive producers include Ibukun Awosika, Derin Adeyokunnu, Yomi Jemibewon and Patricia Jemibewon among a host of others.