The Sun News
Latest
29th November 2017 - GOC urges retired military personnel to promote national unity
29th November 2017 - Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 10 members of CCB
29th November 2017 - NBTE wants FG to establish more technical colleges
29th November 2017 - Group donates health equipment to 216 facilities in Bauchi
29th November 2017 - Chinese, African parties meet to promote unity
29th November 2017 - Libya slave trade: Nigeria to evacuate citizens – Buhari
29th November 2017 - Turkey seeks arrest of over 300 soldiers over coup links
29th November 2017 - Prince Harry weds Meghan Markle May 2018
29th November 2017 - Female guard faces trial for having sex with prisoner
29th November 2017 - College wants Buhari’s assent to bill making it degree-awarding institution
Home / National / GOC urges retired military personnel to promote national unity

GOC urges retired military personnel to promote national unity

— 29th November 2017

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, on Wednesday, urged retired military personnel to continue to promote national unity and cooperation among Nigerians.

Abubakar was quoted by Col. Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Public Relations, in the Division, as making the call when he received executive members of Retired Army, Navy and Air-force Association (RANAO) of Nigeria, South-East Chapter.

He also urged them to continue to carry out the noble mission of the association in the best possible ways.

“On behalf of the personnel of the Division, I thank RANAO executive members for the visit; as I too will sooner or later join you people,’’ Abubakar said.

The Chairman of the association, Group Captain C.U. Chiedu (rtd), commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the GOC and personnel of the Division for enhancing peace and security in the South-East.

“As stakeholders, we are here to commend the COAS and personnel of the Division for their efforts in the areas of security and conflict resolution among warring communities.

“I must also appreciate your reception and kind disposition toward us.These are very much appreciated,’’ Chiedu said. (NAN)

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GOC urges retired military personnel to promote national unity

— 29th November 2017

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, on Wednesday, urged retired military personnel to continue to promote national unity and cooperation among Nigerians. Abubakar was quoted by Col. Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Public Relations, in the Division, as making the call when he received executive members of…

  • Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 10 members of CCB

    — 29th November 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate seeking confirmation of 10 nominees as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). One of the appointees is being touted as chairman of the Bureau. In a letter read by the Senate President Bukola Saraki, President Buhari is seeking expeditious confirmation of the nominees. The president’s letter…

  • NBTE wants FG to establish more technical colleges

    — 29th November 2017

    Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Dr Mas’udu Kazaure, has called on the Federal Government to establish more technical colleges across the country. Kazaure told newsmen, in Kaduna, on Wednesday, that the country was supposed to have at least one technical college in each of the 774 Local Government Areas. He…

  • Group donates health equipment to 216 facilities in Bauchi

    — 29th November 2017

    Plan International, an International non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated maternal, neonatal and child health equipment and consumables worth N124 million to 261 health facilities across Bauchi State. Country Director of the group, Dr. Hussaini Audu, stated this, on Wednesday, at a news conference in Bauchi after handing over the equipment to the Bauchi State Government…

  • Chinese, African parties meet to promote unity

    — 29th November 2017

    The Communist Party of China (CPC), on Wednesday, held a seminar with African political parties to explore the mission and role of parties in building a China-Africa community with a shared future. Song Tao, director of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony of the seminar, which was held ahead…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share