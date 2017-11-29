GOC urges retired military personnel to promote national unity

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, on Wednesday, urged retired military personnel to continue to promote national unity and cooperation among Nigerians.

Abubakar was quoted by Col. Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Public Relations, in the Division, as making the call when he received executive members of Retired Army, Navy and Air-force Association (RANAO) of Nigeria, South-East Chapter.

He also urged them to continue to carry out the noble mission of the association in the best possible ways.

“On behalf of the personnel of the Division, I thank RANAO executive members for the visit; as I too will sooner or later join you people,’’ Abubakar said.

The Chairman of the association, Group Captain C.U. Chiedu (rtd), commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the GOC and personnel of the Division for enhancing peace and security in the South-East.

“As stakeholders, we are here to commend the COAS and personnel of the Division for their efforts in the areas of security and conflict resolution among warring communities.

“I must also appreciate your reception and kind disposition toward us.These are very much appreciated,’’ Chiedu said. (NAN)