– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - GOC cautions security operatives on inter-service rivalry
23rd July 2018 - Sokoto Islamiyah School graduates 21 on Qur’an memorisation
23rd July 2018 - BREAKING: Suicide bomber kills 7 in Borno town
23rd July 2018 - Foundation mulls 10m-man match for food security
23rd July 2018 - 2019: Ebonyi PDP’s micro zoning favours Umahi, Okorie, others
23rd July 2018 - 2019: USAID, IRI partner political parties on manifesto, promise delivery
23rd July 2018 - Plateau: Clergy cautions over child trafficking in IDPs camps
23rd July 2018 - 2019: Dangling carrots won’t help APC, R-APC warns Presidency
23rd July 2018 - Only African landlords, tenants practise per annum rent payment – CEO, Rent Smallsmall
23rd July 2018 - N5.5b June Allocation: Make salary payment priority, Fayemi charges Fayose
Home / National / GOC cautions security operatives on inter-service rivalry
SECURITY

GOC cautions security operatives on inter-service rivalry

— 23rd July 2018

Philip Nwosu

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh has called on all security operatives in Lagos to come together and work for the common goal of protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

Gen. Udoh spoke against the backdrop of continued bickering among security agencies, explaining that all security organisation in Nigeria have equal stake within the security architecture of Nigeria.

The GOC spoke while hosting all security agencies in Lagos to a launch which he said was also meant to bring them together to understand that they are working for one goal.

His words: “I want to reawaken our consciousness to the fact that all of us are here today because we are all equal stake holders within the security architecture of our dear nation. In the true spirit of division of labour, our respective organisation and agencies were established to deliver on certain mandates that ultimately border on the security of our dear nation.”

Gen. Udoh said that the agencies must come together to end incessant bickering and animosities among the operatives, explaining that,  “We are declaring zero tolerance for all acts of inter-service/inter-agency rivalries, wrangling, bickering, animosities, brawls and violent confrontations.

“Especially in the short term, we may not be able to guarantee that such isolated issues will no longer arise, but if and when they do arise, we must ensure that such issues are expeditiously investigated.

“Anyone found culpable is tried and punished adequately to serve as a deterrence to similar occurrences in the future,” he said.

The GOC urged all security agencies to preach brotherhood, friendship, synergy, cooperation and collaboration with one another so as to eliminate obstacles to good inter-service/inter-agency relations.

“I therefore implore all of us to hurriedly take this message of good inter- service / inter-agency synergy, cooperation and collaboration down to the very last man within our ranks and files.

“This platform is to promote inter-service synergy, cooperation and collaboration as well as give back-ups where necessary.

“We are ushering in a new era of inter-service synergy cooperation and collaboration in Lagos state.

“We are rightly and consciously bidding goodbye to all negative issues that constitute the bane of good and efficacious of inter service/agency relations in this state,” he said.

According to him, security agencies are equal stakeholders, adding that every agency was established to deliver certain mandates that ultimately border on the security of our nation.

READ ALSO: Suicide bomber kills 7 in Borno town

“You will agree with me that these negativity in our relationship with each other as service and security agencies served no useful purpose other than to derail and cause us to stumble.

“We can only succeed better if we share information and intelligence with each other and even provide back up for each other, rather than trying to undermine each other,” he said.

He urged everyone to henceforth take measures that would help promote good inter service and agency relations.

Present at the meeting were Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sylvanus Abbah, Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force, AVM Nnamdi Ekeh and Zone 2 Assistant Inspector General of Police, Adamu Ibrahim.

Top officials of the Department of State Service, FRSC, Prisons, LASTMA, LASEMA, Civil Defence and Fire Service were also in attendance.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SECURITY

GOC cautions security operatives on inter-service rivalry

— 23rd July 2018

Philip Nwosu The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh has called on all security operatives in Lagos to come together and work for the common goal of protecting the country’s territorial integrity. Gen. Udoh spoke against the backdrop of continued bickering among security agencies, explaining that all security organisation in Nigeria have…

  • SOKOTO

    Sokoto Islamiyah School graduates 21 on Qur’an memorisation

    — 23rd July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A Sokoto-based Islamic school, Darul Salam School of Arabic and Islamic Studies, has successfully graduated 21 tutored to memorise the Holy Qur’an. The graduands were also awarded with certificates of completion in a funfair event held at Yahaya Gusau Primary School, Sokoto. Speaking at the occasion, Proprietor of the school and a…

  • SUICIDE

    BREAKING: Suicide bomber kills 7 in Borno town

    — 23rd July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Seven people have been killed in a suicide attack on a mosque in a town near northeast Maiduguri, Borno capital. A suicide bomber reportedly infiltrated  a mosque at Konduga, located some 43 kilometres from Maiduguri, early Monday morning. The bomber, believed to be a Boko Haram member,  detonated explosives in the mosque…

  • FOUNDATION

    Foundation mulls 10m-man match for food security

    — 23rd July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A non-governmental organisation, Farm and Infrastructure Foundation (FIF), has decried lack of access to food by several Nigerians as a result of what it described as deliberate policies of government that tend to undermine food security and the right of every citizen to food. As such, the Foundation said plans were underway…

  • EBONYI

    2019: Ebonyi PDP’s micro zoning favours Umahi, Okorie, others

    — 23rd July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The harmonisation processes reportedly being implemented by stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has favoured the continuity agenda of political office holders elected on the platform of the party. Among the persons favoured by the arrangement are incumbent Governor David Umahi; the member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal constituency, Linus…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share