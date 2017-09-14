The Sun News
GOC 82 Div, Abubakar, visits Aba, Umuahia

— 14th September 2017

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adamu Baba Abubakar, has visited Aba, Umuahia, Isialangwa in Abia State to interface with stakeholders. The visit was on Thursday.

The statement from PRNigeria announcing the meeting was signed by Col. Sagir Mohammed.
The GOC who was accompanied by the Commander 14 Brigade, Brigadier General AK Ibrahim first port of call was the office of the Commissioner of Police Abia State Mr. O Oyebade and together they went around Aba town along with Abia State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Ude Oko Chukwu. During the visit they interacted with members of communities and their leaders and enjoined them to maintain the peace, assured them of their safety and urged them to remain calm and avoid anything that could disturb the peace and stability of the area.
In Aba, Isialangwa and Umuahia, the GOC also addressed the troops where he commended them for the work they are doing, charged them to respect the rights of the people and operate within the confines of the Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct in Internal Security Operations.
The security situation in all the areas visited, were calm.

  Ezekiel Okeke 14th September 2017 at 12:19 pm
    Non of the enemy on Biafran Soil will survive or escape. They must be crushed in Biafraland in BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. God Is With Us!!!

