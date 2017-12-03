The Sun News
Latest
3rd December 2017 - GNI tasks FG, states on human capital development
3rd December 2017 - Presidency orders meeting of security chiefs, Ondo govt. over militants’ arms
3rd December 2017 - 2019: God, not Obasanjo can make Atiku president – group
3rd December 2017 - Kwara gov. condoles Oloffa over Adesoye
3rd December 2017 - Mrs Osinbajo visits, advises trafficked persons in Lagos
3rd December 2017 - Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu commend lawmaker for picking 1,019 students WAEC bill
3rd December 2017 - 2017 Lagos Carnival to discourage vices of past celebrations
3rd December 2017 - Security tightened around Lagos Street Carnival venue
3rd December 2017 - US pulls out of UN’s Global Compact on Migration
3rd December 2017 - 29m Nigerians are physically-challenged, says Group
Home / National / GNI tasks FG, states on human capital development

GNI tasks FG, states on human capital development

— 3rd December 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two-time Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has tasked both the federal and state governments, on the need to focus more on creating enabling environment for human capital development, rather than building physical infrastructure alone.

According to him, the next phase of development and century will be determined by the great power and capacity of the citizenry, and not by natural resources.

He, therefore, noted that government at both levels, must endeavour to invest more in the provision of quality education and technology infrastructure to aid human capital development.

Isiaka spoke at the weekend during an interactive meeting with members of The Believe Movement in Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency, held at Idi-Iroko in Ipokia local government area of Ogun State.

He said though physical infrastructure is key to societal development, socio-economic development of the populace must not take the back seat in governance insisting no society can develop without a robust human capacity development programme.

“We hold a strong view that the next century will be determined by the great power of the citizenry. And government must do everything to ensure that it puts the right quality education in place to make this happen.

“The next stage of development is not going to be determined by natural resources, but human resources. Of course, we need infrastructure, particularly in places such as Ogun West, but efforts must also be geared towards giving a boon to economic empowerment and development of the people”. He stated.

Isiaka, otherwise known as GNI, who explained the meeting was to further intimate and interact with TBM members on his bid to take another shot at the governorship in 2019, said if given the opportunity to rule the state in 2019, his government would turn its beamlight on human capital development.

“Government is continuum, irrespective of who is leaving or taking over. And we are meant to look at what is on ground and try to surpass it. So for us, we will look at every area critically, where had been developed and areas that need development. We will surely build on what the incumbent government has been able to do and then, we improve on it”, GNI added.

Isiaka, however, commended Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led government on the establishment of the Ogun State Polytechnic in Ipokia. He enjoined the state government not to relent on the ongoing infrastructure development at the site of the institution in order for full academic activities to take off.

The occasion was also used to empower members of the community, particularly artisans, with tools, while free eye glasses and cash supports, were also given out to them.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GNI tasks FG, states on human capital development

— 3rd December 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Two-time Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has tasked both the federal and state governments, on the need to focus more on creating enabling environment for human capital development, rather than building physical infrastructure alone. According to him, the next phase of development and century…

  • Presidency orders meeting of security chiefs, Ondo govt. over militants’ arms

    — 3rd December 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly ordered a meeting of security chiefs with officials of the Ondo State Government following the submission of suphisticated weapons by militants in the creeks of the state. It was gathered that the president directed security chiefs to meet with officials of the state government and members…

  • 2019: God, not Obasanjo can make Atiku president – group

    — 3rd December 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa An Atiku Abubakar campaign group has declared that God and not former President Olusegun Obasanjo can make former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar President in 2019. The Director of Youth in Atiku Campaign Organisation and national chairman, Atiku Care Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas who stated this in Yenagoa over the weeknd…

  • Kwara gov. condoles Oloffa over Adesoye

    — 3rd December 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State  has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Oloffa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, the good and industrious people of Offa and the entire state over the transition of Chief Emmanuel Olatunji Adesoye. The governor, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press…

  • Mrs Osinbajo visits, advises trafficked persons in Lagos

    — 3rd December 2017

    The wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Oludolapo Osinbajo, on Sunday visited the NAPTIP Lagos Shelter to interact with some trafficked persons. Mrs Osinbajo was received by the Director-General (D-G) of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli and the Special Assistant to the President on Nigerians in the Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa. She said that she was at…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share