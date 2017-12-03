GNI tasks FG, states on human capital development

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two-time Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has tasked both the federal and state governments, on the need to focus more on creating enabling environment for human capital development, rather than building physical infrastructure alone.

According to him, the next phase of development and century will be determined by the great power and capacity of the citizenry, and not by natural resources.

He, therefore, noted that government at both levels, must endeavour to invest more in the provision of quality education and technology infrastructure to aid human capital development.

Isiaka spoke at the weekend during an interactive meeting with members of The Believe Movement in Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency, held at Idi-Iroko in Ipokia local government area of Ogun State.

He said though physical infrastructure is key to societal development, socio-economic development of the populace must not take the back seat in governance insisting no society can develop without a robust human capacity development programme.

“We hold a strong view that the next century will be determined by the great power of the citizenry. And government must do everything to ensure that it puts the right quality education in place to make this happen.

“The next stage of development is not going to be determined by natural resources, but human resources. Of course, we need infrastructure, particularly in places such as Ogun West, but efforts must also be geared towards giving a boon to economic empowerment and development of the people”. He stated.

Isiaka, otherwise known as GNI, who explained the meeting was to further intimate and interact with TBM members on his bid to take another shot at the governorship in 2019, said if given the opportunity to rule the state in 2019, his government would turn its beamlight on human capital development.

“Government is continuum, irrespective of who is leaving or taking over. And we are meant to look at what is on ground and try to surpass it. So for us, we will look at every area critically, where had been developed and areas that need development. We will surely build on what the incumbent government has been able to do and then, we improve on it”, GNI added.

Isiaka, however, commended Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led government on the establishment of the Ogun State Polytechnic in Ipokia. He enjoined the state government not to relent on the ongoing infrastructure development at the site of the institution in order for full academic activities to take off.

The occasion was also used to empower members of the community, particularly artisans, with tools, while free eye glasses and cash supports, were also given out to them.