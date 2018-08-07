Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm

“If the state government had not paid its counterpart funding, the farmers would not have been enjoying the facilities. The state government made sure that the source of input is from a genuine source. Sygenta did the supply of all the seedlings and agro-chemicals that we used.

“The seed we used has the capacity to produce five tons per hectare. The farmers have started harvesting before the flood problem came on. We can see that 70 percent of the rice field was affected by the flood.”

Special Adviser on Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security Programme to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Prince Joe Okojie, expressed displeasure at the destruction of the rice farm.

He said he was happy when he saw pictures of the farm before the flood and was expecting to see a good harvest.

“I came to see the farm myself because from the pictures I saw the farm was looking good. I was informed just yesterday that flood has taken over the farm.

“Next year, we have to start early. We need to start early next year to avoid this kind of situation. I will discuss with the governor to know the next step. I put a lot of effort to put the components in place to make sure this farm kicks off. We carry out research to select the seedlings. The farm was doing well. We were expecting the farmers to smile this year. All my efforts have gone down the drain.”