Home / Cover / National / Global award: Wike pledges sustainable projects in Rivers

Global award: Wike pledges sustainable projects in Rivers

— 1st November 2017

… Award, governor’s testimony of good governance  –PDP 

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Wike,  has promised to continue landmark projects to improve the living condition of the people.

The governor made the pledge on Monday night, after he received the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, in the United States of America.

He got the award under the “Individual Initiatives to Advance Sustainable Development category.”

Wike was chosen for the award because of his outstanding achievements  in urban renewal, sustainable cities and provision of basic amenities to the residential areas of low-income earners.

The award was presented to him by Vice President of Global Forum on Human Settlements & Sustainable Cities, Dr. Taj  Hamad.

Wike received the award alongside 22 other personalities drawn from different countries,  which included Nigeria,  China, Bulgaria, Germany, USA, India and Indonesia.

In his acceptance speech,  the governor said: “Let me, on behalf of the government and people of Rivers state, sincerely thank the organisers  of this award for the recognition.

“We also commit ourselves that we will progressively provide infrastructure and  social services that will enhance  the living standards of all Rivers people, on a sustainable basis.”

Speaking at the ceremony, a representative of the United Nations Environment,   Mara Murillo, said that the organisation saluted the Global Forum for having developed the awards and the constituency for which it was organised.

Murillo congratulated the 23 awardees who were selected for their positive achievements and leadership.

The representative said: “The awards recognise their feats, which inspire and encourage others to innovate and replicate similar feats.”

Also,  Dr. Hamad said  the awardees have made great achievements which merited the awards.

In his remarks, Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the United Nations, Mamadou Tangara, urged awardees to continue to work  for sustainable cities across the world.

Ms Mara Angelica of the United Nations Programme, lent her voice to the calls for collaborations in developing habitable cities.

The 12th Global Forum awards was jointly organised by the Permanent Mission of the Gambia to the UN, Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the UN, , the United Nations Environment Programme (UN Environment), the University Peace Federation (UPF), the World Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (WANGO) and  the Better City Institute (BCI) .

The governor was accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette,  two of his children, Chief Judge of the State, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara, member representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency, Ken Chikere, Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Chief Dan Orbih,  former Sports minister, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the state commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah,  Prince Emma Anyanwu and a member of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Betty Apiafi, among others.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the PDP,  has described the award as “testimony of his good governance. State Publicity Secretary,  Samuel Nwanosike, stated this yesterday in Port Harcourt.

He said it showed prudence in the management of the meagre resources of the State.

“Nyesom Wike,  as we speak,  in New York City,  has received the best award as Mr.  Project,  a man, who has developed the State and his people.  That is what we are talking about.  It is important that when you talk, you work and people will see your work and they will know that,  you talk and do what you have said,” he stated.

