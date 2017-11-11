Global award: Rivers PDP, APC reps’ caucus commends Wike

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

THE Rivers State caucus in the House of Representatives have commended Governor Nyesom Wike, for making the state proud with his recent honour for “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution.”

The governor was conferred with the award in New York City. The caucus expressed satis- faction with Wike for the lecture he delivered at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), during his trip abroad.

Leader of the caucus and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Abua/Oduah/Ahoada East at the National As-sembly, Betty Apiafi,also said the caucus had decided to work as a team, following the good legacy the governor had shown in his governance.

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing Eleme/ Tai/Oyigho Federal Constituency, Barry Mpigi, said the caucus was impressed with Wike, having seen the good job the governor was doing.

Mpigi said: “I can stand boldly before any person, even the national chairman of my party, to say that you are doing well. Your Excellency, we ask you to keep it up. We want you to keep the state the way you are doing.”

Responding, Governor Wike called on politicians to forget about parties’ affiliation and focus on governance. His words: “I want to say that party is a vehicle, and where the vehicle drops you, you talk about governance; I am happy with the spirit and that is the way it is supposed to be.

“We are taking about the development of Rivers State; we are not talking about development of parties. So, we must work as a team, ir- respective of the political parties we belong to. What you have done today, shows that Rivers State will continue to move ahead. I commend you from APC. People disagree to agree, and people agree to disagree”.