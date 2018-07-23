Grandmasters of data on World Cup— 23rd July 2018
I exclusively gathered that the grandmasters of data will superlatively replicate this profound and gestural public service during the next Mundial—Qatar 2022.
Ebere Wabara
It is not for marketing philosophy that Globacom brands itself as the quintessential next-generation network, having cataclysmically conquered the telecommunications currencies of our time and dominated available operational architecture. This unprecedentedness explains the latest and unparalleled chemistry between it and another global giant, Vodafone, consummated on Friday, November 6, 2015, in Lagos.
On Friday, October 8, 2004, as a backpage columnist in this medium, I wrote an analytical article entitled “Glo Mobile as pacesetter”. I never knew that my prefatory comment on this national symbol of potentialities would years later become an institutional mantra so much that the economic ambassador would make entrepreneurial borderlessness and boundlessness an exclusive novelty. It did not start today because the Chairman of the organization, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., GCON, is inimitably passionate about quintessence in all spheres of human existentialism.
An extract from the above referential: “Globacom had, right from inception, been offering tremendous value-added services to the Nigerian telecom consumer. With its long list of innovations including Pay by the Second, TalkNow, MagicPlus, glo mms, glo mobile internet, and glo direct, Glo Mobile has opened new vistas in the telecom domain.”
Still on the most critical element of telephony in Nigeria: who would have ever believed, before the glorious advent of Globacom, that per second billing was feasible from the outset? Especially after MTN Nigeria had trenchantly made it look impossible—in fact, unthinkable, economically unrealistic and unsustainable! Our compatriots will forever remember Dr. Adenuga Jnr. amid overflowing gratitude for his inestimable, bullish and catalytic reversal in the South African company’s telephonic rip-off. Dr. Adenuga’s optimal concern was not return on investment, but the empowerment of our people foremostly. That, for me, is the summit essence of life: touching lives.
The exclusive agreement between Globacom and Vodafone will catalyze the seamless experiences of subscribers on the network. Already, Globacom is reputed for service. Going by the profound partnership with Vodafone, the transformative ethos in terms of quality of offerings/service will be such that would be confirmatory of the non-existence of its kind on these shores.
Globacom is indeed the fallout of its proprietor’s overall domestication of quintessence and unflinching subscription to a profundity of success paradigms in everything no matter the challenges and odds. His sterling belief in possibilities and illimitable opportunities forecloses the mirage of impossibilities. Mr. Chairman does not believe that anything is impossible as long as he is involved! Really, with his confounding and inexplicable cerebral sophistication, aristocratic opulence and the superfluity of human and material resources at his disposal, nothing should be a drawback, a problem or even an odd to this man of philanthropic satiety.
Going by the exclusive Partner Market deal comprising upgrade of facilities and massive deployment of utilities in Nigeria and The Republic of Benin, the resultant synergy by the two international brands will culminate in an exponential uplift of the experiences of consumer and business customers through the profuse instrumentalities of a combination of their unsurpassed mobile, voice and data products and a pedigree of unrivalled global reputation.
In explication of the mega pact, Vodafone Partner Markets Chief Executive, Stefano Gastaut, enthused: “We are delighted to welcome Globacom to the Vodafone Partner Markets community which now spans 57 countries across six continents. This strategic partnership with Globacom for Nigeria and The Republic of Benin will help deliver enhanced benefits for Globacom’s consumer and multinational corporate customers, including countries where we have an ultra-fast 4G network. Vodafone will gain from Globacom’s expertise and deep understanding of African markets.”
According to Globacom’s delectable Group Executive Director, Mrs. Bella Disu, “This partnership is unique and far-reaching, giving corporate and individual subscribers on the Globacom network in Nigeria and The Republic of Benin an edge, particularly in voice and data services. The partnership is in line with Globacom’s tradition of partnering with global leaders to avail consumers of the best telecommunications services.”
There is no doubt that Globacom is resolute and committed to building the biggest and best telecommunications network on the continent. Its robust antecedents and present investments in ideas and infrastructure leave no doubt about its corporate thrust and potentialities.
From the phenomenal and historic introduction of per second billing that revolutionized the way we talk, Globacom crashed the prices of sim card (N1 per copy) and customized handsets so much that the poor could really afford a line and a cheap handset, at least—after all, the basic thing is to communicate. Of course, other networks were compelled to follow the pioneering footsteps of Globacom.
I still remember the Glo 1 Fibre Optic Submarine Cable which supesonically transformed the velocity of calls here and other parts of the world. It is memorable recollecting that this writer was a member of the diligent PR/marketing communications staff who launched this supranational highway facility during my privileged and nostalgic stints with this racy network as a Public Relations Manager not too long ago—a crossover from the banking sector, to which I later returned as a media crises manager. Eternal thanks to the one they call “The Bull” (Dr. Adenuga Jnr.), who made the double-sector employment opportunities for me possible at his own instance, for reasons I am still curious about!
It is on record—and I should know— that the emergence of Globacom led to the empowerment of many Nigerians because of the copious entrepreneurial platforms that the company innovated, long before other networks copied it and came out with their own mediocre, copycat variants. Millionaires were made in the process especially through marketing strategies that changed lives.
I personally supervised some of these customer-reward initiatives in parts of the country in representational capacities. Contrary to some doubts about the authenticity of the loyalty promotions, they were real and all the testamentary evidences are available. On many occasions, I gave out brand new exotic vehicles to lucky subscribers.
Space constraint will not allow me to expatiate on other synergies like the celebrated yearly Glo-CAF Awards exclusively sponsored by Globacom, Glo Manchester United (my club) Partnership, Roll-out in Ghana and The Republic of Benin (already mentioned), Reality Shows/Naija SINGS and X-Factor, Professor John Bull, Ojodu Oba, Lisabi, Ofala and Laffta Festivals and Most Innovative Product and Value-Added Services. By the time you finish reading this panoramic review, other novelties may have been introduced!
I have the conviction that with Voda- fone and other global prospects, Globacom’s generational mission of building the biggest and best telecoms network in Africa is absolute certitude, by God’s grace. And so shall it be.
