– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - Huge fire leaves 25,000 people homeless in Southern Philippines
25th July 2018 - Katsina civil servants lazy, says Masari
25th July 2018 - MPAN begs NCC to reverse COSON’s suspension
25th July 2018 - Delta CDHR decries oppression of Odidi community indigenes
25th July 2018 - Air Force reactivates C-130H aircraft
25th July 2018 - IYC warns against subversion of democracy
25th July 2018 - Disquiet in Bayelsa over deployment of 2 CPs
25th July 2018 - 50,000 PVCs await collection in Bwari Area Council-INEC
25th July 2018 - Ngige replies Oshiomhole, says ‘He’s ignorant, I’m not afraid of suspension’
25th July 2018 - Offa bank robbery: Court grants Kwara Gov’s Chief of Staff bail
Home / Business / Cover / Globacom and Huawei partner on multibillion naira Glo-2 project

Globacom and Huawei partner on multibillion naira Glo-2 project

— 24th April 2018

Nigerian telecoms giant Globacom Limited and Chinese technology solutions conglomerate Huawei Technologies are collaborating on building a new undersea cable infrastructure, which is being billed as a defining milestone in the country’s telecommunications and data service delivery.

Glo-2 is planned to build on the successes of Glo-1, the first and only submarine cable connection between London and Lagos.

Technical partner Huawei with sponsor Globacom revealed plans for this new endeavour Tuesday, April 24, at a signing ceremony in Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

Representatives from the two companies layed out the scope of what is to be an 18-month project, the first of its kind in Nigeria, which would connect Lagos with the southern coastline of Nigeria, and particularly offshore oil platforms, and flow inland onto the network’s existing terrestrial cable backbone spread across the country.

Globacom executive Folu Adebigbe described the multibillion naira project as a “comprehensive upscaling of the Globacom network through the construction of Glo-2 submarine optic fibre cable.”

With over 34 million subscribers, the Glo network is Nigeria’s second most subscribed network, and the first in terms of being a wholly Nigerian-owned multinational spread across four West African countries.

Having already upgraded Glo-1’s terrestrial network in Nigeria and the UK to 100Gbps per channel, the partners say they plan that by the end of May the infrastructure would support a maximum data capacity of 16Tbps from Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

With Glo-2, Huawei, at the cutting edge of networking, telecommunications equipment, and data services, the newly constructed submarine cables will be landing outside Lagos.

According to Sanjib Roy, Globacom’s regional director of technical operations, this would represent a “quantum leap in building the voice and data communication infrastructure in Nigeria.”

When complete and online, the cable will contain three fiber pairs: one connecting Lagos directly undersea to the southern coastal waters of Nigeria with extension inland to existing terrestrial backbone cables; another with 8 branching units to offshore oil stations and communities; and the third with 2 switchable branching units further southwards to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

Glo revealed that the increased gains in internet speed, data and voice capacities would essentially make Nigeria the foremost data services hub on the continent, with advantages for oil exploration information flows and enterprise customers plugging into the improved services.

Asked about the cost of this singularly ambitious construction project, Aderibigbe deferred to the generality of a vague “multibillion” price tag, with no specific figure – only suggesting that no cost has been spared in seeing the work through to the end.

Huawei’s Li Shaowei said the project would double both as national economic investment and incentive for existing and new businesses in the country relying on fast, reliable and effective data connectivity.

With the 18-month wait time between contract and completion, Glo-2 may very well be the great leap forward in terms of data network performance, if the amount of resources and fanfare both multinationals are dedicating to the operation is anything to go by.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MASARI

Katsina civil servants lazy, says Masari

— 25th July 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has described some civil servants in the employment of the state government as ‘lazy’, a development which, according to the governor, made it inevitable for the administration to hire consultants for a number of jobs. The governor spoke, on Wednesday, while swearing into office, Alhaji…

  • MPMAN

    MPAN begs NCC to reverse COSON’s suspension

    — 25th July 2018

      Lukman Olabiyi The Music Publishers Association of Nigeria (MPAN) has appealed to the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) to lift the suspension which stopped the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) from  acting as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) for musical works. NCC had, in last May, suspended COSON’s license to act as a CMO for…

  • Delta CDHR decries oppression of Odidi community indigenes

    — 25th July 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri The Delta State branch of the Committee For Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has condemned what it described as oppressive mode of operations adopted by the management of NECONDE Energy Ltd, operators of OML 42, in dealing with indigenes of Odidi community, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta state. The…

  • FORCE

    Air Force reactivates C-130H aircraft

    — 25th July 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Air Force said it had successfully completed the in-house life extension programme on one of its C-130H aircraft, NAF 913, commonly called Period Depot Maintenance (PDM), thereby improving the airlift capability of the service. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar  said this, while inspecting works on the C-130H …

  • IYC

    IYC warns against subversion of democracy

    — 25th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has cautioned against any attempt to subvert democratic governance in Nigeria. The IYC called on the political leadership and other key players in the nation’s political space to give the requisite attention to the sustenance of democracy and avoid acts that could truncate it in the country….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share