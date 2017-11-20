Glo thrills with Free Data, Every Day Bonanza 

The Sun News
As subscribers to Nigeria’s fully integrated telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, took to the social media and other platforms to show their appreciation of the latest offers from the company, the company appears unrelenting in its ability to give more value for its customers.
Globacom had just recently introduced new concepts in customer appreciation in the country with the launch of two major initiatives tagged Everyday Bonanza and Glo Jumbo SIM even as it announced October 31 as another Free Data Day.
The first initiative, Everyday Bonanza, allows thousands of Glo subscribers to win different prizes ranging from Flat Screen LED TV sets to 4G-LTE phones, generators, refrigerators, Microwave ovens and 4G-LTE MiFis every day for the duration of the offer.
Every Sunda,y while the offer lasts, a lucky Glo subscriber will win the grand prize of a brand new car. According to the service provider all that a subscriber needs to qualify for the draws and stand a chance of winning any of the life-impacting prizes is to recharge his or her phone with at least N100, stressing that the more they recharge the better their chances of winning.
In its second offer, tagged Glo Jumbo SIM, subscribers will get N200, 000 worth of free airtime on purchase of a special SIM. The two offers coincided with the third edition of the company’s Free Data Day observed on October 31, 2017.
While Globacom subscribers have been gushing about all the offers, one that seems to be generating the greatest buzz is the Glo Jumbo SIM both for its novelty and the unprecedented value it gives to subscribers.
Already, many of the Glo subscribers who commented on Twitter expressed their excitement at the huge credit offer and lauded the idea behind the concept. For instance, Fatuntele Tunde L, tweeting with the handle @KobokoGCFR uploaded the screenshot of Globacom message welcoming him to the Glo SIM platform: “Dear customer, a warm welcome of N200200 Free Airtime is yours. Recharge ur Glo line to unlock ur FREE credit. Dial #122*23# to check balance”.
Fatunle posted alongside the Globacom message: “OMG!!!! This is just unbelievable, the #GloJumboSim is real.”
Another subscriber, Seun Abiolu, tweeting under the handle @Shewenzi described the Glo Jumbo SIM as “the first ever big offer in the history of Nigeria!…”
In another tweet, he said: “I just told my neighbors here that @Gloworld is giving out 200k airtime to all Glo customers with #GloJumboSIM”
Similarly, Taofeek Oseni with the Twitter handle @HEAD_MASTA, said with the introduction of Glo Jumbo SIM, “Glo really means business”.
A subscriber writing on the popular discussion platform, Nairaland, under the handle of Bloggernaij, said: “One of the things I love about Glo is [that] they have lots of free and near-free offers they give to their loyal subscribers.”
Marcel Obiorah commenting on Linda Ikeji’s blog said of the Everyday Bonanza: “Wao! That’s really nice from Glo. I can at least win one of the prizes for all my loyalty to the network”.
Michael Smith said: “I am already enjoying Glo Jumbo 200k. Amazing offer, sha , other networks shuld roll out tings like dat”
With its EVERYDAY BONANZA, Glo has been at the vanguard of delivering superior value with innovative offers that continuously enrich the lives of our esteemed customers. In line with the aforesaid, the company was delighted to announce the launch of a unique and exciting consumer offer, aptly named “Everyday Bonanza” – a recharge/usage based offer, which will reward Glo subscribers every day, Monday through Sunday, with thousands of live enhancing gifts.
Effective October 23, 2017, and through the Yuletide season, every day (from Monday to Saturday), Glo subscribers will win fantastic and mouth-watering prizes ranging from Flat Screen LED TV sets, to 4G LTE phones,  generators, refrigerators, Microwave ovens and 4G LTE MiFis. To cap it all up, one lucky Glo subscriber will win a brand new car every Sunday for the entire duration of the promotion.
Specifically, 50 lucky Glo subscribers will win Television sets every Monday (750 TV sets in total) 150 subscribers will win 4G-LTE smartphones every Tuesday (2250 in total) 100 subscribers will win generating sets every Wednesday (1,400 in total)
•100 subscribers will take home refrigerators every Thursday (1,400 total)
•200 winners of Microwave ovens every Friday (2,800 total)
•650 subscribers will walk home with 4G-LTE MiFis on Saturdays (9,100 total)
•The crown jewel is a brand new car every Sunday (14 in total).
In all, over 17,000 Glo subscribers will win exciting prizes during this offer. WOW!

