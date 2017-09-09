Glo shells Lokoja with Mega Music Tour

The Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour will land in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, on Saturday with seven of the nation’s top artistes lined up to serenade the residents of the state and environs.

Scheduled for Confluence Stadium Indoor Sports Hall in Lokoja, the concert will feature Glo ambassador, Innocent ‘Tuface’ Idibia, dance hall master, Runtown, Korede Bello of Marvin Records and the king of the streets, Olamide Baddo.

Others that will perform at the show are the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya, Igbo rapper and one of the most popular musicians in Nigeria today, Phyno, and Nabania crooner, Flavour.

The show, which will be anchored by the duo of Juliet Ibrahim of Ghollywood and Kogi-born Mercy Johnson-Okojie, will also feature celebrity guest attendance by Nollywood legends, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Patience Ozokwor.

In a statement in Lagos, Globacom said the show “is a free one but, to attend, subscribers have to use a credit of N2,000 for data or voice calls within a month. Once subscribers meet this criterion, they have to send SMS ‘MUSIC LOKOJA’ to a short code 207 and they will get a message inviting them to the show”.

Globacom stated further that subscribers who have not used up to N2, 000 but wish to attend the show “are free to come to the venue of the show, recharge their lines with the same amount and they will be given the tickets for the show”.

The Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour had been held in the cities of Awka, Owerri, Calabar; Asaba; Aba; Port Harcourt; Ajah in Lagos; Benin City; Abuja; Victoria Island, Lagos; Ibadan; Ikeja and Lagos. Others are Ijebu Ode; Abeokuta; Ekpoma;. Suleja; Akure; Kubwa, Kaduna and Enugu.

After Lokoja, the show will move to Makurdi after which FESTAC, Lagos; Ibadan; Ayingba; Port Harcourt and Ikorodu, Lagos, will also host the show one after the other.

The Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour is exclusively packaged to reward Glo subscribers for their loyalty over the years.