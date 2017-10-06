Glo Music Tour: Day Olamide, Timaya set Ibadan on fire

By Chinwe Ibe and Amarachi Amachukwu

The collabo between Shakiti Bobo exponent, Olamide and Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Inetimi Alfred Odon, popularly called Timaya, will remain indelible in the minds of the guests that attended the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour held last weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Olamide, who was the first big act to perform, thrilled the audience who surged forward to have a better feel of the act generally regarded as the King of the Streets. As is usual with his performances, Olamide deployed the use of popular street lingos to connect seamlessly with the enthusiastic crowd. From First of All to Voice of the Streets, Stupid Love, Durosoke, Alowomajaye, and Shakiti Bobo, the audience sang and danced away to his beats.

With the tempo already high, dance hall star, Timaya, mounted the stage to do a joint performance with Olamide. Both of them showed why they are among the biggest names in the entertainment industry with a masterful act. They sang some of their hits including Telli Person, which they produced together with Phyno. Olamide then departed the stage for Timaya to continue. The Egberi Papa 1 thrilled the audience further with some of his hit tracks and, as has been the case in his recent performances, added a spiritual dimension to his act.

The concert, which was held at the Jogor Event Centre, turned out to be a perfect way for the residents of the sprawling city to celebrate Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary. In addition to the single and joint superlative performances by Olamide and Timaya, the other artistes on the show surpassed the expectation of the crowd. From the rave of the moment R&B sensation, Axterix to hip hop star, Runtown and vivacious female artiste, Yemi Alade and her dancers, it was an all-evening world-class entertainment.

Axterix opened the show in superb fashion and was followed by Runtown whose real name is Douglas Jack Agu. As usual, Runtown delivered a dazzling performance of his popular tracks including Activity Pikin and Superwoman, which greatly pleased the crowd.

To add further pep to the evening, there were screen goddesses, Ebube Nwagbo and Mercy Johnson-Okojie, who served as the event anchors. Mercy delighted the crowd the more when she delved into fluent Yoruba language, mixed with the Ibadan street slang.

There were also celebrities from Nollywood who attended the music concert. They included Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Odunlade Adekola and Bolaji Amusan, also known as Mr. Latin. They made guest appearances to add glamour to the event. DJ Tops complemented the performance of the artistes with music from his jukebox to ensure a complete evening of fun.

Glo Mega Music would tomorrow Saturday move to Anyigba, Kogi State. However, Glo subscribers who wish to attend the show, which will be held at Kogi State University Sports Complex, are expected to use N2,000 recharge card for either voice or data in the last one month and send SMS “MUSIC ANYIGBA” to a sort code 207.