Glo flies 4 new winners to Russia

Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has flown another batch of winners in its Go Russia promo to Russia.

The lucky subscribers, four in number, departed for Moscow on Saturday evening, via an Emirates Airline flight from the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

They are 40-year-old Chartered Accountant, Nwarisi Nsirim Sonny, from Eche council in Rivers State; 43-year-old motor dealer, Mobolaji Bolaji David, from Ilesha, Osun State; 40-year-old Abuja-based Customs Officer, Akano Isaac, and 25-year-old Ojulari Peter from Ilaje in Ondo State.

Globacom announced at a ceremony held at its headquarters, in Lagos, to send off the winners, that the new four winnwers brought the total number of subscribers who have benefitted from the all-expense-paid trip to 21. The 22nd winner, Osagie Edwin Isibor, who emerged in batch two, could not travel because of ill-health.

The company urged the latest beneficiaries to project the image of the country positively in Russia.

“We congratulate you on winning in the Go Russia promo. Be good ambassadors of Nigeria in Russia, conduct yourself well and portray the country in good light all through your stay there,” it advised.

The winners expressed their joy and were excited about the prospect of the trip. They also thanked Globacom for introducing the Go Russia promo.

Nwarisi Sonny said: “Globacom, una do well o! Keep it up, you have done very well. You have promised and you have delivered.”