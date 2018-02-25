GLO bags award from FRSC

Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom recently added another laurel to its basket of accolades as it got an award for its silent, yet consistent contributions to road safety in Nigeria.

Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, at an interactive session preceding the award eulogised Globacom for throwing its weight behind the Commission in its concerted efforts geared towards making the nation’s network of roads safe over the years.

Globacom received the award of recognition at a high-octane dinner held at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre and Suites in Abuja at the grand finale of activities commemorating the 30th anniversary of the commission.

Acting National Coordinator, Globacom Public Sector Sales, Mansur Opakunle and the company’s Regional Head, North Central, Ike Onuekwusi, received the prestigious award from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who in his remarks, commended Globacom for being a pillar of support to FRSC and thereby made the work of the Commission easier.

The SGF urged the company and other corporate supporters not to relent in their collaboration as the collective efforts of the FRSC and its supporters would ultimately culminate in safer roads across the country.

Mr. Kolapo Sheriff of Globacom’s Marketing Department had earlier in a short presentation underscored the importance of intelligent and innovative technology as panacea towards implementing successful road safety measures, saying that developed nations of the world rely on such technology to achieve safety on their roads.