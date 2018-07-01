Glaucoma – “hypertension of the eyes”, and blindness

Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo

Last week alone I received about five texts requesting that I discuss “glaucoma” and “cataracts”, and these were mostly from people suffering from diabetes mellitus. So I am republishing my last year’s article on glaucoma.

Before you begin to read me. Wait a second. Think back. Was any of your grandparents blind? Or was your mother, father or relative, blind as they clocked 60 years? Was the blindness the type we call “open-eye-blindness”. That is the eyes are open, appear normal, yet the person is stone-blind. Yes such blindness is usually caused by glaucoma, and it runs in the family.

● So now let us attempt to change history, by breaking the blindness-history-jinx. So if you are above 40, and had relatives who became blind in their late 50s, please in the name of God visit an ophthalmologist now.

● Yes, glaucoma, which is medically known as “ocular hypertension “, but which my Chief Nursing Officer(CNO), insist on calling “hypertension of the eyes”, is like essential hypertension – if management starts early and properly, you will live to be a hundred, with your sights intact.