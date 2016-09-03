The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
3rd September 2016 - UCL: Iheanacho makes Man City squad as Guardiola drops Toure
3rd September 2016 - Giwa’s case can’t stop league, LMC insists
3rd September 2016 - What is Buhari doing with economy?
3rd September 2016 - How Buhari can tame Niger Delta militants –Admiral Mike Onah
3rd September 2016 - I don’t know what’s called stress
3rd September 2016 - Reflections Inside a London Church—A Rejoinder
3rd September 2016 - Training the child: Where many parents get it wrong
3rd September 2016 - Boosting agriculture with earth dams
3rd September 2016 - Tefia Favour 07086371055 [email protected]
3rd September 2016 - Buhari clueless on how to overcome recession –PDP
Home / Sports / Giwa’s case can’t stop league, LMC insists
npfl--420x292-1

Giwa’s case can’t stop league, LMC insists

— 3rd September 2016

Fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will continue to hold as scheduled, according to a statement by the League Management Company (LMC) released on Friday.
The LMC said it was among several other grounds, relying on the motion filed for stay of execution of Mr. Justice I.I Kunda’s latest order made in disregard of the notice of appeal filed against his first order.
The League body also stated in addition to the stay of execution filed, it has also filed a notice of appeal against the order of the Plateau State High Court, Jos stopping matches of the NPFL until full compliance with the earlier interim order of the Court directing the reinstatement of Giwa FC to the League and rescheduling of matches for the club.
It also raised the question on how the Judge  found an urgency in fact as required by law to make the first interim order ex-parte three months after Giwa FC was expelled from the League under the League Rules, for failing to play three consecutive matches.
Mr. Justice I.I. Kunda, the vacation judge of the Plateau State High Court, Jos division made the earlier order in a fundamental human right suit filed by an individual, a certain Mustapha Abubakar, who claims to be acting for himself and Giwa FC. Mustapha claims that the expulsion of Giwa FC had denied him the right to enjoy matches of the club after he bought season’s ticket. The said tickets were found to have been purchased even when the club was yet to be registered to participate in the NPFL season, thereby violating provisions governing the league.
But the LMC’s position also is that the narrow and singular interest of the said Abubakar cannot override that of millions of fans of the other 19 NPFL Clubs, corporate partners of the League, the players and myriad other interests that are attached directly and tangential to the League.
“We cannot accept that these multifarious and incalculable interests can be held to ransom and subjected to the whim of an individual with no connection, whatsoever, with the operation of the League”, the LMC continued on why the league cannot be stopped.
The LMC said that this decision to continue with the fixtures is part of some urgent steps to preserve the integrity of the NPFL and protect it from irreparable damage.
The League body expressed surprise that the Judge will make the orders even after it has been brought to the court’s notice through a written affidavit that Giwa FC has written the LMC stating categorically that it never mandated the plaintiff or anybody to sue on its behalf.
It continued, “This letter from Giwa FC is a restatement of the written undertaken of the club to abide by the rules and regulations governing the league and football in general and, not to take football matters to the ordinary court”.
‘By the written undertaking, the Club states that it should be considered that it has voluntarily withdrawn from the League and organised football activities if it takes any football matter to the courts for adjudication, rather than the internal dispute resolution mechanisms provided by the Rules, including the right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).
From a business and commercial standpoint, the League body drew attention to several written and informal contracts on which the league is built and that these contracts bind several interests and interrelationships that make for smooth operation of the league.
The LMC therefore assured the public that it will remain resolute in ensuring that NPFL, the flagship of Nigeria football, is operated and managed in accordance with the Framework and Rules of the League and other football governing rules.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP_4

Buhari clueless on how to overcome recession –PDP

— 3rd September 2016

From NDUBUISI ORJI, Abuja THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration lacks the fiscal discipline, knowhow and resolve to move the country out of recession. The PDP said statements by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, that the present administration of Buhari will focus on fiscal discipline and…

  • fulani-herdsmen-7

    Herdsmen attack: Enugu community, seminary deserted

    — 3rd September 2016

    *My contact with slain Catholic priest -Fr. Mbata From Petrus Obi, Enugu A week after Fulani herdsmen attacked them, fleeing residents of Ndiagu Attakwu, Akagbeugwu of Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State are yet to return to their homes while their community remains deserted. Although the community is now calm with the heavy…

  • wayas

    Economic hardship: Buhari must think outside the box – Joseph Wayas

    — 3rd September 2016

    *Says Nigeria’s restructuring is inevitable Elder statesman and erstwhile  Senate President,Chief  Joseph Wayas believes Nigeria is at crossroads at the moment. But he is also of the opinion that the challenge is not insurmountable. In this interview with IHEANACHO NWOSU, he urged President Buhari to think outside the box to address the economic hardship currently…

  • BABA

    Hunger in the land: Don’t wait for masses revolt against your government, Balarabe Musa warns Buhari

    — 3rd September 2016

    Former Governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe musa has said that Nigerian masses may soon rise against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari if the current economic hardship in the country is not addressed immediately. In this interview with Saturday Sun’s NOAH EBIJE in Kaduna,…

  • ORTOM

    How to end Herdsmen/Farmers clashes –Gov Ortom

    — 3rd September 2016

    *What I told President Buhari on grazing, ranching controversy The past one year of your administration has not really been a bed of roses because you met a lot of problems on the ground; backlog of salaries which you inherited from the past administration and non-payment of counterpart funding for several years. How have you…

  • Dugweke

    Nimbo: Five months After the massacre

    — 3rd September 2016

      *Community trying to get its life back From Petrus Obi, Enugu Just like a country fresh from war, the Nimbo Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State is still licking the wounds of the April 25 attack by Fulani herdsmen who unleashed mayhem on the people killing scores in the process. About…

  • Nnamdi-Kanu

    5 Igbo groups, others to honour Nnamdi Kanu

    — 3rd September 2016

    FROM GEOFFREY ANYANWU, AWKA FIVE groups from the South-East and three from the Niger Delta region would next month, publicly honour the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for refusing to compromise the Biafran struggle. The groups are Igbo Women Assembly, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Igbo Students Union, Igbo Traders Association,…

  • cropped-logo2

    Man sets in-laws ablaze as wife dumps marriage

    — 3rd September 2016

    FROM FEMI FOLARANMI, YENAGOA TRAGEDY struck in Isampou community, Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa State when a 37-year- old man set his in-laws’ residence ablaze over marital issues between him and his wife. The couple lived together in Bomadi community in Delta State before trouble started. According to investigations, the man simply identified as…

  • Riga

    Enemies after Buhari – Ex-Rep, Rigachikun

    — 3rd September 2016

    *Says they’re not happy because President’s policies have stopped their illicit sources of sustenance Hon Ibrahim Bello Rigachikun is a Kaduna-born politician and lawyer. He represented Igabi Federal Constituency of Kaduna State from 2011 to 2015 on the platform of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 7th assembly. He is currently the National…

  • highest-rape-crime-in-ethiopia

    Pastor accused of rape, abortion says, ‘I’ll marry all the girls’

    — 3rd September 2016

    BY LAWRENCE ENYOGHASU THE General Overseer of Tongue of Fire Restoration, Chukwuma Nwkocha, who was accused of abduction, defilement and illegal termination of pregnancies for about 13 teenagers has defended himself. The 34-year-old indigene of Imo State said he was only aware he slept with one of the girls, Kingdom, adding that he promised to…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351